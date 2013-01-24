Home
    Avance Collection

    Hand blender

    HR1643/01
    Find support for this product
    Powerful and easy control handblender
      -{discount-value}

      Avance Collection Hand blender

      HR1643/01
      Find support for this product

        Powerful and easy control handblender

        Make a variety of foods your way with SpeedTouch

        • 700 W Promix metal bar
        • Variable speed and turbo
        • 1 L Beaker, XL chopper, whisk
        Optimal food flow and blending performance

        Optimal food flow and blending performance

        Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.

        XL Chopper to chop onions, meat, nuts, cheese, chocolate

        XL Chopper to chop onions, meat, nuts, cheese, chocolate

        With the XL chopper accessory (1000ml) for a Philips hand blender you can chop large quantities of meat, herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions in seconds.

        Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

        Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

        Single whisk accessory for Philips hand blender for whipping cream, mayonnaise, pan cake batter and more. Makes your hand blender mutlifuctional and versatile.

        2 year guarantee

        2 year guarantee

        With 2 years world-wide warrantee.

        Anti-splash blade guard with special wave shape

        Anti-splash blade guard with special wave shape

        The special wave shape in the bottom part of the handblender blending bar garantees no splashes or mess while you blend.

        Ergonomically designed grip for secure and easy handling

        Ergonomically designed grip for secure and easy handling

        Ergonomic soft touch handgrip, designed to give a secure and safe grip which allows for easy holding and maneuvering of the hand blender during use.

        Single button release for easy assembly

        Single button release for easy assembly

        Simple, quick and easy attachment and detachment of the blending bar and all the accessories with the use of one finger.

        SpeedTouch technology to intuitively set the right speed

        SpeedTouch technology to intuitively set the right speed

        Intuitive variable speed setting and turbo boost in one button that gives you more power as you squeeze. Start slowly to prevent splashing and smoothly speed up till you reach the required speed for each application and every type of ingredient. Prepare all your favorite recipes at the touch of a button.

        1L ProMix Beaker for optimal blending, whisking and mixing

        1L ProMix Beaker for optimal blending, whisking and mixing

        A 1L triangular beaker is included with the handblender. The beaker of the handblender comes with a handy spout and measures. The unique triangular shape feature of the beaker offers an easy grip and creates a vortex that pulls down the ingredients towards the bottom of the beaker were the ProMix blending bar cage is, for optimal blending, whisking and mixing.

        Powerful 700 W handblender motor for best blending results

        Powerful 700 W handblender motor for best blending results

        The Philips handblender with powerful and reliable motor of 700 Watt can blend and almost any ingredient and delivers smooth results. With this motor power this hand blender can drive also a large variety of accessoires.

        Hardned stainless steel blending knife

        This Philips hand blender has a hardned stainless steel blending knife. The shape of the knife is optimized to deliver with the ProMix triangular handblender blending bar the best blending results. It is food safe and will not corrode.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Whisk
          • XL chopper 2-blade
          • Beaker

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Detachable shaft
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Turbo function
          • Variable speed

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.2  m
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          700  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Capacity beaker
          1  L
          Capacity XL chopper
          1000  ml

        • Design

          Color
          White

        • Finishing

          Material accessories
          SAN plastic
          Material bar
          Metal
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material of main body
          ABS plastic

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • XL chopper 4-blade
        • Whisk
        • ProMix Beaker 1L

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

