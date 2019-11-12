  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    How to clean & decalcify Philips steam iron  

    Over time, your steam iron will start to build up calc or scale; this happens in all electrical appliances that use water. The harder the water in your area, the faster scale impurities will develop and solidify if not cleaned away. Without regular cleaning and decalcification, you will find that scale is pushed out of your steam iron in the form of white/brown stains and that the steam output is compromised. Be sure to clean and descale your steam iron as part of your ironing routine to maximize the performance.

    Cleaning and descaling Philips irons using the Quick Calc Release

    (Azur Performer Plus, Azur Pro)

    How to clean and decalcify your Philips steam iron using the Quick Calc Release

     

    Quick Calc Release is an easy step that can be built into your existing ironing routine. For optimal steam output, you should still perform the Calc Clean Function once a month.

     

    Make sure your iron has cooled down before using Quick Calc Release.

    Step 1

    1. Place your iron flat and push up the Quick Calc Release lock on the back of your iron.

    Step 2

    2. Take out the Quick Calc Release tray, pour away impurities. Wash and dry the tray. Wipe away any scale or residue in the opening of the Quick Calc Release with a damp cloth.

    Step 3

    3. Re-insert the tray into the iron and lock in place.

    Cleaning and descaling Philips steam irons using the Calc Clean function

    How to clean and decalcify your Philips steam iron

     

    Descale your iron every 1-2 months or when the DE-CALC light flashes (Calc Clean Alert is available on selected models).

     

    1. Set your iron's steam control to "No Steam" and MAX temperature.
    (If your model has a dial.)

    2. Fill the water tank to MAX, turn on the iron and unplug the unit when the light goes out. Hold the iron over the sink and activate CALC CLEAN (This varies by model. See images for different types)

    3. Shake your iron to and fro. Boiling water, steam and scale will come out from the steam vents.

    4. When the water tank is empty, plug in and clean the soleplate moving your iron across a piece of cloth.

