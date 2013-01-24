Home
    Iron faster with a Philips steam generator iron

    Steam generator iron that produces double the steam

    Steam generator iron PerfectCare Compact

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $299.00
    Steam Generator Iron Features

    PerfectCare Compact
    Steam generator iron


    Upgrade to a steam generator iron and go much faster than with a steam iron.
    • Iron fast: choose a steam generator iron with 2 times more continuous powerful steam than a steam iron* 

    * compared to Philips Azur Performer steam iron 

     

    • Large water tank (1.5L) that you can refill anytime during ironing for big ironing loads, without interruptions.

    • With OptimalTEMP technology, fron any fabric from jeans to silk without having to adjust the temperature. Guaranteed no burns.

     

    • Lightweight steam generator iron with compact design for effortless ironing.
    Small steam iron

    Did you know that steam generators can help you save up to 30 minutes a week compared to steam irons**?

    Compared to a steam iron, a steam generator iron can produce up to 2 times more continuous steam that speeds up your ironing.

    So if you are looking for the fastest way to iron a shirt, this quick and compact ironing machine is the right answer. Effortless ironing, ready in no time for you to spend more time with your family,

     

    **Based on internal test compared to Philips GC3802 steam iron, 120 minutes average ironing time per week.

    Iron fast
    with 2 x more continuous powerful steam


    Ironing has become easier and faster thanks to our powerful continuous steam generated by ProVelocity steam engine.

    No burns guarantee
    No temperature settings needed with OptimalTEMP

     

    We guarantee this steam generator iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

    Lightweight
    steam generator iron with compact design for effortless ironing


    Easier to handle & easier to store. It is our most compact steam generator iron so far.

    Iron big loads
    with no stop


    The 1.5L water tank of this compact steam generator iron keeps the ironing going for a great number garments before  requiring a refill. You can add water anytime during ironing without stopping.

    Find the best steam generator iron for you

    PerfectCare Elite

    PerfectCare Elite

    PerfectCare Elite

    Philips shop price
    $799.00*
    Steam generator iron
    Compare features
    PerfectCare Elite

    PerfectCare Elite

    PerfectCare Elite

    Philips shop price
    $699.00*
    Steam generator iron
    Compare features
    PerfectCare Aqua Pro

    PerfectCare Aqua Pro

    PerfectCare Aqua Pro

    Philips shop price
    $599.00*
    Steam generator iron
    Compare features

    OptimalTEMP
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes

    Pressure
    • Max 7.2 bar pump pressure
    • Max 6.5 bar pump pressure
    • Max 6.5 bar pump pressure

    Steam boost
    • Up to 490 g steam boost
    • Up to 450 g steam boost
    • Up to 400 g steam boost

    Water tank type + capacity
    • 1800 ml water tank
    • 1800 ml water tank
    • 2500 ml fixed water tank

    Carry lock
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    * Suggested retail price
    Discover more powerful steam generators from Philips

    Extend your iron’s lifetime with an effective solution against limescale

     

    Now it’s easy to keep your PerfectCare Compact going strong – thanks to our Smart Calc-Clean system. You can easily descale this powerful steam generator iron with the push of a button. The iron does the rest for you! Your iron will even remind you when it’s time to.

    Are you ready to buy PerfectCare Compact Steam Generator Iron?

    Compact steam generator iron

