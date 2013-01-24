Home
    Pot roasted spiced cauliflower with toasted sesame seeds

    Servings 2 persons, Preparation time 5 minutes, Cooking time: 40 minutes
    HomeCooker
    Vegetables
    Nut-free
    Vegetarian
    Side dishes
    Lactose-free
    30-60 minutes
    Dairy-free
    Fruit
    Gluten-free

    Ingredients

    • 1 head of cauliflower
    • sea salt
    • 4 tablespoons sesame seeds
    • 2 teaspoons cumin seeds
    • 1-2 dried red chillies
    • 1 tablespoon olive oil
    • zest and juice of 1 lemon

    Directions

    • Start by preparing the cauliflower. Get rid of any outer leaves and break it into florets. For this stage of the recipe, you don’t need the stirrer attachment. Pour 3 litres of cold water into the HomeCooker pan, put the lid on and set the temperature to 250°C. Once the water is boiling, sit the pasta insert in the pan, add the cauliflower and set the timer for 2 minutes. When the time’s up, carefully lift out the pasta insert to drain the cauliflower.
    • Empty and wipe out the HomeCooker pan, make sure the stirrer attachment is in place, then set the temperature to 175°C. Once the pan has heated up, add the sesame seeds and set the timer for 5 minutes so they turn golden. Scoop into a bowl and put aside
    • Meanwhile, in a pestle and mortar, bash the cumin seeds and dried chillies with a pinch of salt until well crushed. Keeping the temperature at 175°C, add the olive oil and crushed spices to the pan and set the timer for 3 minutes. Add the cauliflower and set the timer for a further 25 minutes, so it gets nice and crispy. Just before the time’s up, sprinkle over the toasted sesame seeds and add the lemon zest and juice to the pan.
    • Once it’s done, spoon onto a serving plate and enjoy as a side for roast chicken, fish or beef, or with your favourite curries.
