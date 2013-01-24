Home
    Air Cleaner

    AC3256/30
    Breath the difference
      Air Cleaner

      AC3256/30
      Breath the difference

      VitaShield IPS technology can naturally remove ultra fine particles as small as 0.02um and 99.97% common airborne allergens effectively over long term. Aerasense technology gives you reassurance by display real time indoor air quality.

        Air Cleaner

        Breath the difference

        with Vitashield IPS and Aerasense technology

        • Room size: up to 95m²
        • Removes UFP as small as 0.02um
        • Special Allergen mode
        • Pollen CADR*: 393
        Advanced NanoProtect Filter delivers all-around protection

        Advanced NanoProtect Filter delivers all-around protection

        The extra thick NanoProtect HEPA and AC filter is designed for superior purification efficiency and lifetime against airborne particles.

        Special AL auto mode is more effective for allergen removal

        Special AL auto mode is more effective for allergen removal

        The specially designed Allergen Mode is very effective in removing common airborne allergens. When the purifier detects even the slightest change in air quality, it will boost its cleaning performance to remove allergens in the air.

        Superior purification that can be applied to max. 95m² room

        Superior purification that can be applied to max. 95m² room

        Vitashield IPS with aerodynamics design and extra thick NanoProtect HEPA Filter boost clean air delivery to 393 m3/hr, that can be applied to up to 95m² room. It can effectively remove UFP particles as small as 0.02um* (more than 100 times smaller than PM2.5), removes 99.97%* common airborne allergens, 99.9% bacteria and some viruses such as H1N1*. It also provides you the assured protection from harmful gases like formaldehyde, toluene and TVOC.

        Real time PM2.5 feedback and 4 color AQI light

        Real time PM2.5 feedback and 4 color AQI light

        The numerical PM2.5 indicator together with 4-step color ring feedback provides real time indoor air quality.

        Healthy air protect alert for filter life time with accuracy

        Healthy air protect alert for filter life time with accuracy

        With advanced AeraSense technology, the filter lifetime is accurately calculated based on indoor pollution level, air flow and operation time. Healthy air protect alert lets you know promptly when it is time to replace the filter. If the filter is not replaced promptly, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter not effective. So you are assured of healthy air always.

        Ultra silent under sleep mode with only 33db

        Ultra silent under sleep mode with only 33db

        Product turns down fan speed and noise level in silent mode for your comfortable night of sleep, lights on products can be turned off as you like.

        Certified or tested by ECARF and Airmid*

        Certified or tested by ECARF and Airmid*

        Certified or tested by ECARF and Airmid*

        Automatically monitors, reacts & purifies the air

        Automatically monitors, reacts & purifies the air

        Benchmarked against a professional-grade sensor, Philips AeraSense technology is highly effective in sensing even the slightest change in indoor air conditions. It continuously monitors the air and automatically adjusts the fan speed when it detects a change in particles.

        Long lifetime performance

        Long lifetime performance

        Sensor touch UI with big numerical display

        Sensor touch UI with big numerical display

        Large handle for easy carry around

        Large handle for easy carry around

        Technical Specifications

        • Design and finishing

          Air quality sensor(s)
          Aerasense Fine particle PM2.5 sensor
          Fan speed indicators
          Silent, Speed 1, 2, 3, Turbo
          Material of main body
          Plastic
          Color(s)
          White

        • Performance

          Filters out PM2.5
          >99% (1h)  %
          CADR (cigarette smoke)
          393  m³/h
          Filters out bacteria
          99.99% (1h)  %

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.6  m
          Effective area
          up to 95  m²
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          60  W
          Sound level
          33-64  dB(A)
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Replacement

          AC filter
          FY3432
          HEPA filter
          FY3433

        • Sustainability

          Stand-by power consumption
          <0.5  W

              • Smoke CADR: tested by third party according to AHAM standard
              • 20 Nanometers: Tested by IUTA. According to 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the avian influenza, human influenza viruses, Legionella, Hepatitis viruses are larger than 20 nanometer (0,00002 mm).
              • Removes 99.97% particles: Tested in 2015 by 3rd party lab

