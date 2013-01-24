  • 2-year warranty

      Breathe Better. Live Better.

      Philips Fresh Air Mask redefines the level of breathing comfort via its Air Power system. Designed with a N95 level filter that is replaceable and engineered for comfort thanks to the 3D laser precise cutting method, allowing flexibility, elasticity and durability. See all benefits

        Breakthrough Air Power system

        • Breathe Better. Live Better.
        • Engineered for comfort
        • N95 level protection

        Golden anchor point, effectively disperses the pressure

        The "golden anchor point" defined by the Philips laboratory through scientific force analysis to effectively disperses the pressure of the mask on the bridge of the nose, cheeks and ears. *

        Perfectly fit for your face

        The reusable cover is ingeniously crafted with the fabric Air Mesh. Together with 3D laser precise cutting, the Fresh Air Mask combines flexibility, elasticity and durability all into one.

        Your everyday fashion icon

        With 3D laser precision cutting, the mask is more flexible, elastic and durable. The external mask cover is washable while keeping its shape.

        The mask that can breathe

        Out of many available fabrics, the Philips Fresh Air Mask is made with an ingenious technological micro-porous fabric. When combined with the fan module, the mask can help quickly expel the hot and humid air exhaled.

        Every breathe is fresh*

        Thanks to the powerful fan module, the Fresh Air Mask delivers up to 41L/min of air flow. The motor and air fluid dynamic design reduces the exhalation resistance, improving breathing comfort.

        Protection from

        The Philips Fresh Air Mask is designed with UPF 50+ level protection, providing protection from UV rays.

        We take care of you

        With N95 level of protection, the mask can filter out 95% of PM2.5 particles and pollen.

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • This is based on Philips internal lab result, only calculated for fan itself.
            • Based on GB / T2428 / 1998 and Philips internal facial data
            • With reference to the test conditions of the United States NIOSH and the Philips corporate standard, they are tested and certified by a third-party laboratory.
            • Pollen’s size ranges from 15 to 200 μm (E. Pacini, Encyclopedia of Ecology 2008). N95 filter hasminimum efficiency (=95%) at the most penetrating particle size (=0.1 =0.3 μm).
            • This is based on third party test report, calculated by Philips internal lab.
            • *based on 23,000 face data.

