  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Free delivery on orders over $100

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Series 6000

    Fresh Air Mask

    ACM066/01
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Fresh, Clean air in a trendy way Fresh, Clean air in a trendy way Fresh, Clean air in a trendy way
      -{discount-value}

      Series 6000 Fresh Air Mask

      ACM066/01
      Overall Rating / 5

      Fresh, Clean air in a trendy way

      Philips Fresh Air Mask redefines the level of breathing comfort via its Air Power system. Making mask a fashion accessory that you would love to wear everyday as it V-shapes your face with N95 level and UPF 50+ protection. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $159.00

      Series 6000 Fresh Air Mask

      Fresh, Clean air in a trendy way

      Philips Fresh Air Mask redefines the level of breathing comfort via its Air Power system. Making mask a fashion accessory that you would love to wear everyday as it V-shapes your face with N95 level and UPF 50+ protection. See all benefits

      Fresh, Clean air in a trendy way

      Philips Fresh Air Mask redefines the level of breathing comfort via its Air Power system. Making mask a fashion accessory that you would love to wear everyday as it V-shapes your face with N95 level and UPF 50+ protection. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $159.00

      Series 6000 Fresh Air Mask

      Fresh, Clean air in a trendy way

      Philips Fresh Air Mask redefines the level of breathing comfort via its Air Power system. Making mask a fashion accessory that you would love to wear everyday as it V-shapes your face with N95 level and UPF 50+ protection. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Air Mask

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Series 6000

        Series 6000

        Fresh Air Mask

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Fresh, Clean air in a trendy way

        Breakthrough Air Power system

        • Superior breathing comfort
        • 3D V-Shape
        • N95 level protection

        Powerful Air Power system. Air flow rate could be up to 41L*

        Powered by powerful module customized by Japanese supplier Nidec (Fan air flow rate could up to 41 L/min),The incredible motor power and air fluid dynamics design greatly reduce the exhalation resistance and improve the breathing comfort.

        Permeable material Air mesh to improve breathing experience

        Selected from thousands of high quality material, Air mesh guarantees your incredibly comfortable breathe comfort. The delicate grille pattern on the cover were scientifically designed to enable enough fresh air coming through but not the pollutants. With its high permeable quality which also achieve good balance between robustness elasticity,through thermo foaming processing to deliver the unprecedented breathing experience to you.

        Golden anchor point, effectively disperses the pressure

        The "golden anchor point" defined by the Philips laboratory through scientific analysis of Asian facial data to effectively disperses the pressure of the mask on the bridge of the nose, cheeks and ears.

        3D laser precision cutting, build your own V line shape

        3D laser precision cutting, more conform to the contours of the face, Ingenious V-shaped curve lifting face shape, creating a perfect V line visual impact.

        Filter out 95% PM2.5, pollen* & 99% bacteria

        Up to US N95 level of protection to filter out 95% PM2.5, 99% bacteria and 95% of pollen that triggers huge discomfort.

        3D facial contour design based on 23,000 *Chinese face data

        Designed by extraordinary European designer team, based on 23,000 pieces of Chinese face data, three-dimensional beauty mask was built to fit Chinese face.

        UPF 50+ Anti-UV protection

        UV light can be critical to age your skin. Wearing sunglasses protects only your eyes, while holding umbrella is a big hassle. UPF 50+ level protection is provided to help you get rid of the UV light.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Black Shell + Light Silver Cover

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • This is based on Philips internal lab result, only calculated for fan itself.
            • Based on GB / T2428 / 1998 and Philips internal facial data
            • With reference to the test conditions of the United States NIOSH and the Philips corporate standard, they are tested and certified by a third-party laboratory.
            • Pollen’s size ranges from 15 to 200 µm (E. Pacini, Encyclopedia of Ecology 2008). N95 filter hasminimum efficiency (=95%) at the most penetrating particle size (=0.1 =0.3 µm).
            • This is based on third party test report, calculated by Philips internal lab.

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us