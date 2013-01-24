Search terms
Fresh, Clean air in a trendy way
Philips Fresh Air Mask redefines the level of breathing comfort via its Air Power system. Making mask a fashion accessory that you would love to wear everyday as it V-shapes your face with N95 level and UPF 50+ protection. See all benefits
Powered by powerful module customized by Japanese supplier Nidec (Fan air flow rate could up to 41 L/min),The incredible motor power and air fluid dynamics design greatly reduce the exhalation resistance and improve the breathing comfort.
Selected from thousands of high quality material, Air mesh guarantees your incredibly comfortable breathe comfort. The delicate grille pattern on the cover were scientifically designed to enable enough fresh air coming through but not the pollutants. With its high permeable quality which also achieve good balance between robustness elasticity,through thermo foaming processing to deliver the unprecedented breathing experience to you.
The "golden anchor point" defined by the Philips laboratory through scientific analysis of Asian facial data to effectively disperses the pressure of the mask on the bridge of the nose, cheeks and ears.
3D laser precision cutting, more conform to the contours of the face, Ingenious V-shaped curve lifting face shape, creating a perfect V line visual impact.
Up to US N95 level of protection to filter out 95% PM2.5, 99% bacteria and 95% of pollen that triggers huge discomfort.
Designed by extraordinary European designer team, based on 23,000 pieces of Chinese face data, three-dimensional beauty mask was built to fit Chinese face.
UV light can be critical to age your skin. Wearing sunglasses protects only your eyes, while holding umbrella is a big hassle. UPF 50+ level protection is provided to help you get rid of the UV light.