  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Air Performer 7000 series

    2-in-1 Air Purifier and Fan

    AMF765/30
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Our smartest 2-in-1 Air Purifier Our smartest 2-in-1 Air Purifier Our smartest 2-in-1 Air Purifier
      -{discount-value}

      Air Performer 7000 series 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Fan

      AMF765/30
      Overall Rating / 5

      Our smartest 2-in-1 Air Purifier

      Air Performer cleans the air thoroughly and cools you when needed. It removes 99.97% of all unseen particles and automatically adapts its powerful performance to your needs. Pure and fresh air all year round, adapted to you. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $699.00

      Air Performer 7000 series 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Fan

      Our smartest 2-in-1 Air Purifier

      Air Performer cleans the air thoroughly and cools you when needed. It removes 99.97% of all unseen particles and automatically adapts its powerful performance to your needs. Pure and fresh air all year round, adapted to you. See all benefits

      Our smartest 2-in-1 Air Purifier

      Air Performer cleans the air thoroughly and cools you when needed. It removes 99.97% of all unseen particles and automatically adapts its powerful performance to your needs. Pure and fresh air all year round, adapted to you. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $699.00

      Air Performer 7000 series 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Fan

      Our smartest 2-in-1 Air Purifier

      Air Performer cleans the air thoroughly and cools you when needed. It removes 99.97% of all unseen particles and automatically adapts its powerful performance to your needs. Pure and fresh air all year round, adapted to you. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Air Purifier

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Air Performer 7000 series

        Air Performer 7000 series

        2-in-1 Air Purifier and Fan

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        Our smartest 2-in-1 Air Purifier

        Cleans & cools

        • Purifies rooms up to 70m2
        • 270 m3/h Clean Air Rate (CADR)
        • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
        • Connected to Air+ App
        Thoroughly purifies large rooms up to 70 m2

        Thoroughly purifies large rooms up to 70 m2

        It distributes powerful clean airflow to every corner of the room at a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 270 m3/h(1), thoroughly purifying rooms up to 70 m2(2) to protect you from bacteria, virus, pollen, dust, pet dander, dust mites, mold spores, harmful gases, odors and other pollutants.

        Eliminates 99.97% of all unseen particles from the air(3)

        Eliminates 99.97% of all unseen particles from the air(3)

        Only Philips Air Purifiers have NanoProtect HEPA filtration with active carbon and pre-filter to remove 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns(3). NanoProtect HEPA technology not only traps pollutants, but also uses an electrostatic charge to attract them, cleaning up to 2X more air than traditional HEPA H13 filtration, with higher energy efficiency(4).

        Cools you down with powerful clean airflow

        Cools you down with powerful clean airflow

        Cools you with powerful clean airflow that feels natural and pleasant. With adjustable airflow rotation of up to 350 degrees, it will reach everywhere. Thanks to its bladeless design, it does not blow gusts of air, creating a consistent stream of fan airflow up to 1730 m3/h, fully customizable with 10 speeds to suit your comfort needs.

        Automatically senses and adapts for best results

        Automatically senses and adapts for best results

        Powered by the AI (artificial intelligence) technology. Air Performer cleans the air and cools you down when you need it. Philips' self-adapting technology with AI not only detects air quality, but also analyses your usage habits to customize purification performance while keeping noise levels and power consumption as low as possible(9).

        Real-time air quality feedback with smart AeraSense sensors

        Real-time air quality feedback with smart AeraSense sensors

        Smart AeraSense sensors continually scan the air and report in real-time, immediately reacting to any increase in pollution to improve your air quality. Check your purifiers digital display or app to track ultra-fine pollutants (PM2.5), temperature and humidity.

        Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

        Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

        In sleep mode, it is quieter than a whisper with only 20 dB(A)(5) of noise level. Its light sensor detects when it is dark, turning the lights off automatically. In auto mode, it keeps noise levels to a minimum as it learns when it needs to perform or when it needs to be quiet.

        Energy-efficient design

        Energy-efficient design

        Thanks to its energy-efficient design, it uses 40 W to purify the air, less than a traditional light bulb. In auto mode, the motor only runs when and for as long as needed, prolonging filter lifetime whilst saving energy.

        The Philips Air+ app: your smart, clean air solution

        The Philips Air+ app: your smart, clean air solution

        Air+ app provides a smart experience that ensures you breathe clean and healthy air. The app tracks indoor and outdoor air quality in real-time and keeps you in control, at home or away, with a digital remote, a smart scheduler and hands-free via Alexa and Google Home(6)

        Fully adjustable airflow for cooling or air circulation

        Fully adjustable airflow for cooling or air circulation

        Dual Flow technology lets you adjust the device to suit your comfort needs. Set it up for direct airflow projection to cool you down when you need it, or diffused airflow for optimal air circulation. Fully customizable with 10 speed levels, turbo, sleep and auto modes.

        Proven virus removal, tested with H1N1 and HCov-E229 viruses

        Proven virus removal, tested with H1N1 and HCov-E229 viruses

        Virtually nothing escapes VitaShield except purer, cleaner air. VitaShield technology captures aerosols, germs and particles as small as 0.003 microns, smaller than the smallest known virus. Tested independently by airmid healthgroup to remove H1N1 virus from the air. Also tested to remove 99.99% of HCov-E229 virus(7).

        Thoroughly tested for durability and quality.

        Thoroughly tested for durability and quality.

        When choosing Philips, you choose for a trusted brand with more than 80 years of experience and innovation in air care and health tech. Philips Air Purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before they are released from our factory. This Air Purifier is certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.

        Technical Specifications

        • Performance

          CADR (Particle, GB/T)
          270 m3/h(1)
          Fan airflow
          Up to 1730 m3/h
          Room size (NRCC)
          up to 70 m2(2)
          Particle filtration
          99.97% at 0.003 microns(3)
          Allergens filtration
          99.97% (8)
          HCov-E229 virus removal
          99.99%(7)

        • Filtration

          Pre-filter
          Yes
          HEPA
          Yes
          Active Carbon
          Yes

        • Functions

          Circulation
          Yes
          Fan
          Yes

        • Usability

          Min. sound level (Sleep mode)
          20 dB(5)
          Max. sound level (Turbo mode)
          47 dB(5)
          Cord length
          1.8m white
          Timer & scheduler
          Yes
          Child Lock
          Yes
          Remote Control included
          Yes
          Oscillation
          Up to 350°
          Artificial Intelligence (AI)
          Self-Adaptive Technolgy

        • Sensors & Display

          AeraSense technology
          Yes
          Air quality feedback
          Color, Numerical
          PM2.5
          Yes
          Temperature
          Yes
          Humidity
          Yes
          Light sensor
          Yes

        • Modes

          Auto
          Yes
          Sleep
          Yes
          Turbo
          Yes
          Manual speed settings
          10

        • Energy efficiency

          Stand-by power consumption
          &lt;20W
          Voltage
          220-240V
          Remote battery (CR2032)
          Yes
          Max Fan Power Consumption
          40W

        • Connectivity

          App, connects via Wi-Fi
          Air+
          Smartphone compatibility
          iPhone and Android devices
          Voice control
          Alexa, Google Home(6)

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product weight
          7,30 Kg
          Product dimensions (L*W*H)
          26,2x25,6x106,2 cm
          Weight (Incl. packaging)
          11,33 Kg
          Packaging dimensions (L*W*H)
          34,1x33,6x115,2 cm

        • Maintenance

          Color(s)
          Cloud white, light grey
          Recommended filter change
          12months(10)
          Replacement filter
          FYM860
          Service
          2-year worldwide guarantee

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • (1)CADR is tested by a certified third party lab, according GB/T18801-2015.
            • (2)Calculated according to NRCC-54013 test standard, using cigarette smoke CADR tested according to GB/T18801-2015.
            • (3)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by a 3rd party laboratory.
            • (4)Philips air purifiers have higher Clean Air Delivery Rate and energy efficiency with a NanoProtect HEPA filter than with a HEPA H13 filter, tested to GB/T 18801.
            • (5)The average sound level, based on GB/T4214.1-2017 (IEC 60704-1 - 2020, MOD). The sound level may change due to the conditions in your room and the location of the device.
            • (6)Alexa and Google Home availability depends on your location.
            • (7)Microbial reduction rate test at external lab, with appliance running in turbo mode for 1.5 h in a test chamber contaminated with HCOV-229E virus aerosols.
            • (8)From the air that passes through the filter, tested by third party lab OFI using house dust mite, birch pollen, cat allergens and fungal spores
            • (9)Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in your appliance requires connection to the Air+ app via Wi-Fi.
            • (10)The recommended service life for the device is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values of harmful air particles outdoors and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Quick links

            Online Store Support
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.