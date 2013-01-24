Home
    StraightCare Essential

    ThermoProtect straightener

    BHS376/00
      Smooth and shiny hair with care and control

      Specially designed for easy and fast styling with long Keratin-infused plates and 6 temperature settings. Care for your hair with ThermoProtect technology preventing overheating. See all benefits

        Smooth and shiny hair with care and control

        • ThermoProtect technology
        • Keratin-infused plates
        • 6 temperature settings
        ThermoProtect technology

        ThermoProtect technology

        ThermoProtect technology distributes heat evenly across the plates, preventing overheating to protect your hair.

        Keratin ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

        Keratin ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

        Keratin-infused ceramic plates glide smoothly through your hair, for quick and easy styling.

        Temperature range from 160°C up to 230°C

        Temperature range from 160°C up to 230°C

        Choose between temperature range from 160°C up to 230°C to secure long-lasting result while minimizing risk of hair damage.

        6 temperature settings for better control

        6 temperature settings for better control

        Variable temperature settings for better control. Lower temperatures for last minute touch ups and gentle styling. Higher temperatures for long lasting results.

        100mm long plates for fast and easy straightening

        100mm long plates for fast and easy straightening

        The longer 100mm plates enable better contact with the hair to help you achieve perfect straightening results easier and in less time.

        Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 30 sec

        Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 30 sec

        The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds.

        Auto shut-off for safe usage

        Auto shut-off for safe usage

        The styler has an automatic shut-off function for safe usage. It automatically switches off after 60 minutes.

        Key-lock function for safe and easy storage

        Key-lock function for safe and easy storage

        The plates can be locked together for safe and easy storage.

        Universal voltage for worldwide use

        Universal voltage for worldwide use

        Compatible with 110-240 volts. Can be used wherever you travel in the world.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Styling temperature
          160°C - 230°C
          Type of temperature control
          Turning rheostat
          Voltage
          110-240  V
          Long plates
          28X100mm
          Heat-up time
          30 sec
          Cord length
          1.8  m

        • Features

          Material plates
          Keratin-infused ceramic plates
          Storage hook
          Yes
          Swivel cord
          Yes
          Plate lock
          Yes
          Ready to use light
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

