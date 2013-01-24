Home
    Saeco Espresso machine descaler

    CA6700/00
    Saeco
      Decalcifying your espresso machine regularly is essential to make sure it keeps performing at its best. This special espresso machine descaler removes scale and prevents corrosion, protecting your appliance and extending its lifetime.

      Decalcifying your espresso machine regularly is essential to make sure it keeps performing at its best. This special espresso machine descaler removes scale and prevents corrosion, protecting your appliance and extending its lifetime.

        Perfect protection for your espresso machine

        Prolonges your machine lifetime

        • 1 descaling cycle

        Maintains the coffee taste over time as in your first cup

        Regular maintenance of your espresso ensures the best taste and aroma from your Saeco espresso machine

        Ensures the coffee temperature is right for enhanced taste

        The decalcifier removes limescale residues in the water cycle that would absorb heat from the boiler, therefore lowering your coffee temperature.

        Exclusive formula for safe and gentle decalcification

        The exclusive formula of the Philips Saeco espresso machine decalcifier ensures thorough decalcification without harming the delicate parts inside your appliance.

        Protects your system against limescale build-up

        Limescale is a natural part of water used for the machine's operation. This special decalcifier protects your appliance from the build-up of limescale which affects performance and taste. It is highly effective, safe and easy to use.

        Perfect decalcification for a prolonged machine lifetime

        The Philips Saeco decalcifier cleans all the water circuits in your espresso machine

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          Germany

        • Technical specifications

          Includes
          1 bottle of 250 ml for one descaling cycle

