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2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

        Discontinued

        MinicellsBattery

        CR2/97

        Top quality Lithium technology for your camera

        When you simply have to have the best, insist on ExtremeLife photo batteries. They are perfect for your camera.

        See all benefits

        Top quality Lithium technology for your camera

        • Lithium

        Lithium photo technology ensures extended operating time

        The Lithium photo technology ensures that your camera has a long operating time regardless of the various temperature conditions.

        The battery remains fresh for use for up to 3 years

        Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.

        Suitable for APS cameras (CR2)

        This product is suitable for APS cameras (CR2).

        Technical Specifications

        Manuals & Documentation

        Localized commercial leaflet

        • PDF file, 297.4 kB
        • 21 July 2026

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