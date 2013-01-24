Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

    DC315/12
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Start your day, your way! Start your day, your way! Start your day, your way!
      -{discount-value}

      Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

      DC315/12
      Overall Rating / 5

      Start your day, your way!

      Start a pleasant day with your iPhone/iPod tunes from the Philips clock radio with dual alarms. Featuring multiple sources, the stylish system lets you wake up to music of your choice from portable devices and radio. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

      Start your day, your way!

      Start a pleasant day with your iPhone/iPod tunes from the Philips clock radio with dual alarms. Featuring multiple sources, the stylish system lets you wake up to music of your choice from portable devices and radio. See all benefits

      Start your day, your way!

      Start a pleasant day with your iPhone/iPod tunes from the Philips clock radio with dual alarms. Featuring multiple sources, the stylish system lets you wake up to music of your choice from portable devices and radio. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

      Start your day, your way!

      Start a pleasant day with your iPhone/iPod tunes from the Philips clock radio with dual alarms. Featuring multiple sources, the stylish system lets you wake up to music of your choice from portable devices and radio. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all radios-and-alarm-clocks

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Start your day, your way!

        Wake up to your iPhone/iPod tunes

        • 8W
        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

        Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

        Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

        Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient features saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

        Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

        8W RMS total output power

        8W RMS total output power

        This system has 8W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone
          • iPhone 3G

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod classic
          • iPod mini
          • iPod nano
          • iPod nano 1st generation
          • iPod nano 2nd generation
          • iPod nano 3rd generation
          • iPod nano 4th generation
          • iPod touch
          • iPod touch 2nd generation
          • iPod with color display
          • iPod 5th generation

        • Audio playback

          Docking playback modes
          • fast forward and backward
          • next and previous track
          • play and pause

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          FM
          Station presets
          20
          Antenna
          FM antenna
          Tuner enhancement
          auto digital tuning

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • 24 hour alarm reset
          • buzzer alarm
          • radio alarm
          • repeat alarm (snooze)
          • dual alarm
          Clock
          • Digital
          • sleep timer
          Charging device
          • iPhone
          • iPod

        • Sound

          Sound system
          stereo
          Volume control
          up/down
          Output power
          2 x 4 W RMS / 350 W PMPO

        • Loudspeakers

          No. of built-in speakers
          2
          Speaker drivers
          Neodynium magnet system

        • Connectivity

          MP3 Link
          3.5mm stereo line in

        • Power

          Power supply
          100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz
          Power type
          AC Input

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          1.26  kg
          Master carton width
          420  mm
          Master carton height
          223  mm
          Master carton depth
          160  mm
          Master carton quantity
          2
          Master carton weight
          2.72  kg
          Packaging width
          205  mm
          Packaging height
          205  mm
          Packaging depth
          150  mm
          Weight
          0.98  kg
          Main unit depth
          79  mm
          Main unit height
          80  mm
          Main unit width
          216  mm
          Product depth
          130  mm
          Product height
          183  mm
          Product width
          183  mm

        • Accessories

          Cables/Connection
          • 3.5 mm stereo line in cable
          • AC-DC adapter
          Others
          • Quick start guide
          • User Manual
          Warranty
          Warranty Certificate

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
        • AC/DC adaptor
        • User manual
        • Quick start guide

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Avoid extensive use of the set in a volume higher than 85 decibel because this may damage your hearing.

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us