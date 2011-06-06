  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    • Natural, true-to-life sound Natural, true-to-life sound Natural, true-to-life sound
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Harmony DVD component Hi-Fi system

      DCD8000/12

      Natural, true-to-life sound

      Indulge in pristine sound filled with true-to-life details, delivered by ClariSound. Encased in aluminum, this stunning set plays and charges iPod/iPhone/iPad. It also plays CDs and DVDs, upscaling movies to HDMI 1080p for sharp images.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $1,099.00

      Natural, true-to-life sound

      Obsessed with sound

      • Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad
      • HDMI 1080p
      160W RMS total output power

      160W RMS total output power

      RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Aluminum cabinet for quality look and feel

      Aluminum cabinet for quality look and feel

      Alumimum die casting is lightweight and can withstand the higher temperatures environments, they offer high strength and rigidity along with good corrosion resistance.

      ClariSound for pristine sound with true-to-life details

      ClariSound for pristine sound with true-to-life details

      ClariSound breathes new life into your favorite music with pristine and detailed sound laced with warmth and texture. A top-mounted tweeter delivers sound enriched with brilliant clarity while a super-efficient glass fiber woofer cone ensures a wide sound stage to fill any room. The pure sound performance is balanced with deep well-defined bass, thanks to Philips' innovative bass port technology. A soft dome ensures true-to-life reproduction of voice and instrument details so you can appreciate all the dynamic and emotive nuances of the original production.

      Gold-plated speaker connector for finest signal transmission

      Gold-plated speaker connector for finest signal transmission

      The Gold-plated speaker connector ensures better audio signal transmission compared to traditional click-fit connections. It also minimizes the electrical signal loss from the amplifier to the speaker box, resulting in sound reproduction that's as close to reality as possible.

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad

      Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Philips system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone/iPad while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

      Play DVD, DivX® Ultra, MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Play DVD, DivX® Ultra, MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX® Ultra, MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW - all of them can play on the player. DivX® Ultra combines DivX® playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format. CD-RW is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

      USB Direct for music and photo playback

      USB Direct for music and photo playback

      Simply plug in your USB device on the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.

      HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

      HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p') eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio, without conversions to analog - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2 x 80W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
        • Treble and Bass Control
        • Loudness
        Sound System
        Dolby Digital

      • Loudspeakers

        Loudspeaker types
        Dome tweeter
        Main Speaker
        • 5.25" woofer
        • 2 way
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System
        • Speaker grilles detachable
        Loudspeaker enhancement
        gold-plate speaker connectors

      • Connectivity

        Front / Side connections
        USB 2.0
        Rear Connections
        • HDMI output
        • Composite video (CVBS) output
        • Digital coaxial out
        • AUX in
        • FM Antenna
        • Left and right speakers
        • Line out
        • MP3 Link
        Headphone
        6.3 mm

      • Audio playback

        Disc playback modes
        • fast forward/backward
        • next/previous track search
        • repeat/shuffle/program
        Playback media
        • CD
        • CD-R/RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA-CD
        • USB flash drive
        Docking playback modes
        • play and pause
        • fast forward and backward
        • menu, up and down
        • next and previous track
        Others
        ID3-tag support
        USB Direct playback modes
        • play/pause
        • fast backward/fast forward
        • previous/next
        • repeat
        • shuffle
        • stop

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM antenna (75 ohm)
        Tuner bands
        • FM stereo
        • FM mono
        Station presets
        20
        RDS
        • station name
        • program type
        • radio text
        • RDS clock set
        Tuner enhancement
        • Easy set (plug & play)
        • auto digital tuning
        • auto scan

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • USB alarm
        • iPod Alarm
        Display Type
        VFD display
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • One touch play
        • One touch standby
        • System volume control
        On-Screen Display languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Danish
        • Dutch
        • Finnish
        • Norwegian
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Turkish
        • Czech
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Romanian
        • Slovak
        Clock
        On main display
        Indications
        DIM mode

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 220-240V
        • 50Hz

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • AC Power Cord
        • FM antenna
        • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
        • Warranty certificate
        Remote control
        44-key remote with 2xAAA batteries
        User Manual
        16 languages

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        16.5  kg
        Net weight
        14.5  kg
        Main speaker depth
        282  mm
        Main speaker width
        180  mm
        Main unit depth
        295  mm
        Main unit height
        142  mm
        Main unit width
        270  mm
        Packaging height
        350  mm
        Packaging width
        750  mm
        Packaging depth
        340  mm
        Main speaker height
        320  mm

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod mini
        • iPod nano 1st Generation
        • iPod nano 2nd Generation
        • iPod nano 3rd Generation
        • iPod nano 4th Generation
        • iPod nano 5th Generation
        • iPod nano 6th generation
        • iPod touch
        • iPod touch 2nd Generation
        • iPod touch 3rd generation
        • iPod touch 4th generation

      • Picture/Display

        Picture enhancement
        • High Def (720p, 1080i, 1080p)
        • Video upscaling

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4

      • iPad compatibility

        Compatible with
        iPad

      • Digital Photo Playback

        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG
        Playback Media
        • CD-R/RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • USB flash drive
        Picture Enhancement
        • High Definition Resolution
        • Rotate
        • Slideshow with MP3 playback
        • Zoom

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD
        • DVD-Video
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • DivX Ultra
        • Video CD/SVCD
        • USB flash drive
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Standard Play
        • Search forward/reverse
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • Pause
        • Skip
        • Resume Playback from Stop
        • A-B Repeat
        • Repeat
        • Angle
        • Zoom
        • Parental control
        • Disc Menu
        • Slow Motion
        • OSD
        DVD Region Code
        2

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Composite video cable (Y)
      • AC Power Cord
      • FM antenna
      • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
      • Warranty certificate
