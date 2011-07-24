2 year warranty
Discontinued
Obsessed with sound
Play and charge your iPhone/iPod with the Philips sleek micro music system. Sleek, flat and wall-mountable, it fits any decor. Enjoy music from CDs, or connect your portable player to the USB Direct or MP3 link for all-round music pleasure.
dock for iPhone/iPod
This system has 20W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.
The perfect combination of a slim and versatile design, your Philips audio system is cleverly designed to blend into your living space. The base of the audio system is a stand so the system can sit securely and nicely on any shelf or cabinet. When wall mounted you have all the same flexibility of the freestanding stand.
4.0
of 5
8
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Mini23
24/07/2011
United Kingdom
Great product
Great product, good sound quality, really pleased, fits well where intended!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM292 Sleek micro sound system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM292 Sleek micro sound system
kayak
20/08/2013
Canada
We love the design and easy fit.
The sound and ease of use is great and so easy to use no matter if it is a CD,IPOD, or USB link the sound and easy set up is wonderful. We are so glad that we have this sound system. We could not have purchased a better product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM292 Sleek micro sound system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM292 Sleek micro sound system
charcoal1625
27/12/2011
US
love it....
love the versality.... this fits for my taste, cause i love to listen different kind of music.... love it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM292 Sleek micro sound system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM292 Sleek micro sound system