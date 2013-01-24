Home
      Enjoy the extreme convenience brought by the intuitive fingerprint verification, full auto switch, and infrared sensor. Link with IoT gateway and smart door viewer makes security assured at your fingers. See all benefits

      Enjoy the extreme convenience brought by the intuitive fingerprint verification, full auto switch, and infrared sensor. Link with IoT gateway and smart door viewer makes security assured at your fingers. See all benefits

      Enjoy the extreme convenience brought by the intuitive fingerprint verification, full auto switch, and infrared sensor. Link with IoT gateway and smart door viewer makes security assured at your fingers. See all benefits

      Enjoy the extreme convenience brought by the intuitive fingerprint verification, full auto switch, and infrared sensor. Link with IoT gateway and smart door viewer makes security assured at your fingers. See all benefits

        Smart life

        Safety under control in the age of IoT

        • Intuitive push-pull use
        • Auto Locking Function
        • Indoor infrared sensor unlock
        • Link with IoT gateway
        Philips 9300 push-pull smart door lock employs full automatic mortise. Without the need for any extra action, the deadbolt will spontaneously pop up after closing the door. If the door is not locked up, the mortise will give an alert to remind you of the door lock status.

        The lock cylinder is the key component that controls the opening of the lock. The C-grade lock cylinder employs multiple anti-theft technologies with a unique design of pin tumbler and vane structure, that can provide high deterrence against technical lock-picking.

        [Open]: Double click the button within one second could unlock the door, which prevents accidentally unlocking by children and pets effectively. [Close]: Click once on the button could lock the door. Long pressing the button could enable inside deadlock. You could use the master PIN code or mechanical key to disable inside deadlocking. Simultaneously press the [Open] and [Close] buttons could enable or disable the inductive unlocking function.

        You can remotely view unlocking records and distribute a one-time PIN code at any time via the gateway. The smart door viewer will take photos or videos, then upload them to the App under the abnormal alert, when it is binding with the door lock, so that users could get to know various situations from the inside and outside of the door.

        Features with hidden PIN code technology, Philips smart door lock allows you to enter any random number combinations to successfully get identified as there is consecutive input of the correct password. This feature can effectively prevent peeping and disclosing your real password.

        Features with the touch sensor and infrared sensor, when touching the touch sensor and the infrared sensor detects an obstruction, the door will be unlocked.

        The fingerprint sensor is integrated with the push-pull handle so that when you hold the handle, your finger will naturally fall on the sensor. You can simply reach out and touch the sensor, then push to open after a successful fingerprint verification. The one-step unlocking feature will bring you a fast and convenient door opening experience.

        Before leaving home, you can enable the outside forced locking by touching the functional button, under which mode, opening from the inside will trigger an alert. This feature can effectively remind you of security risks and upgrade the level of home security.

        With the connection to the wireless network, you can remotely manage the access of door locks, monitor the status of door locks in real-time, view the access logs at any time, and achieve personalized management of smart door locks.

        Technical Specifications

        • Access Solution

          Bluetooth
          Yes
          Card/Key Tag
          Yes
          Fingerprint
          Yes
          Mechanical Key
          Yes
          Password/PIN Code
          Yes

        • Smart Lock Functions

          Alarm Function
          • Anti-prying alarm
          • Outside forced lock alarm
          Locking Function
          • Electronic deadlock
          • System locking
          Mortise
          Full auto mortise
          Safety Function
          • Dual verification
          • Fake PIN code
          • Outside forced lock function
          • Safe handle funtion

        • Easy Operation

          Indicator
          • Door locks status prompt
          • Low battery prompt
          • Mute status prompt
          • Outside forced lock prompt
          • System locking prompt
          Voice Guide
          Human voice guide

        • Design & Appearance

          Color
          Red copper
          Emergency Escape Design
          Indoor fast opening mortise
          Ergonomic Design
          Push-pull handle design
          Handle
          Push-pull handle
          Main Material
          Zinc alloy
          Surface Processing
          Electroplating
          Fingerprint Sensor
          Semiconductor

        • Lock Capacity

          Card/Key Tag
          Up to 100
          Fingerprint
          Up to 100
          Master PIN Code
          1
          One-time PIN Code
          1
          User PIN Code
          Up to 10

        • Mode

          Operationg Mode
          • Auto mode
          • Manual mode
          System Setup Mode
          • Dual verification mode
          • Normal mode

        • Power Specification

          Battery Type
          Alkaline Batteries
          Emergency Power Supply
          5V power bank
          Maximum Batteries Capacity
          8 batteries
          Power Supply
          4 AA batteries
          Time of Use
          10 months*
          Working Voltage
          4.5-6V

        • Installation

          Door Opening Direction
          • Left inward opening
          • Left outward opening
          • Right inward opening
          • Right outward oepning
          Door Thickness
          • 38-60 mm
          • 60-90 mm
          • 90-120 mm
          • Other range*
          Door Type
          • Antitheft door
          • Copper door
          • Wooden door
          Multi-lock Point
          No

        • Accessory Parts

          Accessorial Battery
          4 AA alkaline batteries
          Certificate
          Yes
          Drilling Template
          Yes
          Installation Accessories
          Yes
          Mechanical Key
          2 keys
          Mortise
          Yes
          Mounting Plate
          Yes
          Quick Start Guide
          Yes
          Cleaning Pad
          Yes
          Smart Key Tag
          2 cards
          User Manual
          Yes
          Warranty Card
          Yes

