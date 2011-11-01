2 year warranty
Discontinued
Sound that fits your home
This sleek Philips Fidelio DS1200/12 docking speaker fills your mornings with delightfully rich music. Perfect for the bedside, it tells time, wakes you up, works as a nightlight and charges up to two iPods, iPhones or iPads together.
for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Clock display
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
3.8
of 5
16
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
StevenSin
01/11/2011
Singapore
Sound system is fantastic, good buy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker
Hock_ChyeChern
30/10/2011
Singapore
Good sound quality & user friendly device
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker
Judy29
25/08/2013
Australia
Fantastic
I have found this docking station great & the Phillips app is good too
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker