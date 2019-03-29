  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    3 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever
      Series 2200 Fully automatic espresso machines

      EP2230/10

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      3 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

      Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee and Cappuccino at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds*

      See all benefits
      Series 2200 Fully automatic espresso machines

      3 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

      LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system ever*

      • 3 Beverages
      • LatteGo
      • Matte black
      • Touch display
      Easy selection of your coffee with intuitive touch display

      Easy selection of your coffee with intuitive touch display

      The irresistible taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans is just one touch away. Our intuitive touch display allows you to easily select your favorite coffee.

      The perfect temperature, aroma and crema cup after cup**

      The perfect temperature, aroma and crema cup after cup**

      The Aroma Extract system intelligently strikes the optimum balance between brewing temperature and aroma extraction by keeping the water temperature between 90 and 98°C, while regulating the water flow rate, so you can enjoy delicious coffees.

      Adjust aroma strength and quantity via My Coffee Choice

      Adjust aroma strength and quantity via My Coffee Choice

      Adjust the strength and quantity of your beverage with the My Coffee Choice menu. Easily choose from three different settings to suit your preferences.

      Enjoy 3 coffees at your fingertips

      Enjoy 3 coffees at your fingertips

      Enjoy your favourite coffees for your special moments. Whether you crave for an espresso, a cofffee or a milk based recipe, your fully-automatic espresso machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!

      Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

      Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

      Our durable ceramic grinders can be adjusted in 12 steps, so you can turn your beans into anything from ultra-fine powder to coarse grindings.

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      Bring out the full flavor of your coffee with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder. Our sharp-edged grinders extract the best aroma and flavour from your beans. Made from 100% ceramic material which ensures they last for at least 20.000 cups.

      LatteGo is exceptionally easy to clean: 2 parts, no tubes

      LatteGo is exceptionally easy to clean: 2 parts, no tubes

      Our 2 parts milk system has no tubes or hidden parts and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds under tap* or in the dishwasher.

      Up to 5000 cups*** without descaling thanks to AquaClean

      Up to 5000 cups*** without descaling thanks to AquaClean

      By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups***, while enjoying clear and purified water.

      Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

      Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

      The brew group is the heart of every fully automatic coffee machine, and should be cleaned regularly. The removable brew group allows you to clean it thoroughly just by rinsing it under the tap.

      Keep your beans fresh for longer thanks to the aroma seal

      Keep your beans fresh for longer thanks to the aroma seal

      The new Aroma seal protects your favorite coffee beans and makes sure they preserve their original aroma over time, while reducing the grinder noise.

      Dishwasher safe parts for your convenience

      Dishwasher safe parts for your convenience

      For your convenience, you can put the milk system, drip tray and the coffee ground container in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.

      Silky-smooth cappuccino; freshly brewed by yourself at home.

      Silky-smooth cappuccino; freshly brewed by yourself at home.

      Enjoy silky-smooth cappuccino, even with your favourite plant-based milk alternatives. Thanks to the cyclonic frothing technology, LatteGo transforms various types of milk and plant-based alternatives with the right amount of fat and protein into the best possible dense layer of foam.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Made in Romania or China, please check the country of manufacture on the device or on the packaging.​
        Designed in
        Italy

      • Customization

        Aroma Strength Settings
        3
        Grinder Settings
        12
        Coffee and Milk Length
        Adjustable
        Pre Brew Aroma control
        Yes
        Temperature settings
        3

      • Variety

        Beverages
        • Espresso
        • Hot water
        • Cappuccino
        • Coffee
        Coffee Powder Option
        Yes
        Double Cup
        Yes
        Milk Double Cup
        No

      • Other features

        Removable brew group
        Yes
        Aroma Seal
        yes
        Guided descaling
        yes
        AquaClean
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Measuring scoop
        • Water hardness test strip
        • AquaClean filter
        • Grease tube
        • LatteGo storage lid

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        230  V
        Cord length
        100  cm
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Capacity milk carafe
        0.26  L
        Capacity water tank
        1.8  L
        Capacity waste container
        12  servings
        Weight of product
        8  kg
        Coffee bean capacity
        275  g
        Waste container
        Frontal access
        Water tank
        Frontal access
        Filter compatibility
        AquaClean
        Pump pressure
        15  bar
        Color & Finishing
        • Black
        • Matte Black
        Product dimensions
        246x371x433  mm

      • General specifications

        Adjustable spout height
        85-145  mm
        Milk Solution
        LatteGo
        Dishwasher safe parts
        • Drip tray
        • LatteGo
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        AquaClean filter compatible
        User Interface
        Touch screen display

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        ECO setting
        Yes
        Energy label
        A-class
        Recycled materials
        >95  %
        Power consumption brewing
        1500  W

      • Based on consumer testing in Germany comparing leading One touch (Coffee + Milk) Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2018).
      • *Based on 70-82 °C.
      • **Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.

