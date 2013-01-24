Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Series 5000

    Fully automatic espresso machines

    EP5335/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • 6 coffee varieties from fresh beans made easy 6 coffee varieties from fresh beans made easy 6 coffee varieties from fresh beans made easy
      -{discount-value}

      Series 5000 Fully automatic espresso machines

      EP5335/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      6 coffee varieties from fresh beans made easy

      Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds*. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Series 5000 Fully automatic espresso machines

      6 coffee varieties from fresh beans made easy

      Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds*. See all benefits

      6 coffee varieties from fresh beans made easy

      Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds*. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Series 5000 Fully automatic espresso machines

      6 coffee varieties from fresh beans made easy

      Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds*. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all super-automatic-espresso-machines

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Series 5000

        Series 5000

        Fully automatic espresso machines

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        6 coffee varieties from fresh beans made easy

        LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system ever*

        • 6 Beverages
        • LatteGo
        • Stainless Steel
        • AquaClean
        Enjoy 6 beverages at your fingertips, including café au lait

        Enjoy 6 beverages at your fingertips, including café au lait

        Enjoy a wide variety of drinks to suit any occasion. Whether you crave for an espresso, a cofffee or a milk based recipe, your Super-automatic machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!

        Silky smooth milk froth thanks to high speed LatteGo system

        Silky smooth milk froth thanks to high speed LatteGo system

        Top your coffee off with a silky-smooth layer of milk froth. The LatteGo mixes milk and air at high speed in the round frothing chamber, then adds a splash-free, creamy layer of milk froth to your cup at just the right temperature.

        LatteGo is exceptionally easy to clean: 2 parts, no tubes

        LatteGo is exceptionally easy to clean: 2 parts, no tubes

        Our 2 parts milk system has no tubes or hidden parts and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds under tap* or in the dishwasher.

        Both parts of LatteGo are dishwasher safe

        Both parts of LatteGo are dishwasher safe

        For your convenience, you can put LatteGo in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.

        20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

        20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

        Our grinders are 100% pure ceramic: extremely hard and precise, so you can enjoy fresh aromatic coffee, for at least 20.000 cups.

        Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

        Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

        By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups*, while enjoying clear and purified water.

        Storage lid on LatteGo keeps your milk fresh in the fridge

        Storage lid on LatteGo keeps your milk fresh in the fridge

        For easy and convenient storage in the fridge or outside you can use the dedicated storage lid for LatteGo

        Individually adjust and save your favorite coffee varieties

        Individually adjust and save your favorite coffee varieties

        To set the volume of any beverage, press and hold the button of the beverage until the display shows the MEMO icon. Press the OK button when the cup contains the desired amount. When you brew a recipe, the selected aroma strength is automatically saved.

        Adjust the volume, 5 aroma strength and 5 grinder settings

        Adjust the volume, 5 aroma strength and 5 grinder settings

        This Fully-Automatic machine offers an abundance of indulgent options to customize your beverage to your taste. You can easily personalize and memorize length, strength and temperature for each drink. Feel free to explore, experiment and dream up any drink!

        Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

        Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

        The brew group is the heart of every fully automatic coffee machine, and should be cleaned regularly. The removable brew group allows you to clean it thoroughly just by rinsing it under the tap.

        Keep your beans fresh for longer thanks to the aroma seal

        Keep your beans fresh for longer thanks to the aroma seal

        The new Aroma seal protects your favorite coffee beans and makes sure they preserve their original aroma over time, while reducing the grinder noise.

        Coffee at the perfect temperature with our Thermoblock

        Coffee at the perfect temperature with our Thermoblock

        The Thermoblock ensures a hot coffee and cappuccino for your family always at the perfect temperature. The secret is in its light aluminum and stainless steel body, which can reach hot temperatures, fast.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          Romania

        • General specifications

          Ease of cleaning & maintenance
          AquaClean filter compatible
          Type of carafe
          LatteGo
          Milk Solution
          LatteGo
          User Interface
          Basic Display

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity milk carafe
          0.26  L
          Capacity waste container
          15  servings
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Max. cup height
          150  mm
          Voltage
          230  V
          Color & Finishing
          Stainless Steel
          Cord length
          >100  cm
          Waste container
          Frontal access
          Water tank
          Access from the top
          Weight of product
          7.2  kg
          Product dimensions
          221 x 340 x 430  mm
          Coffee bean capacity
          250  g
          Capacity water tank
          1.8  L

        • Customization

          Aroma Strength Settings
          5
          Grinder Settings
          5
          Pre Brew Aroma control
          No
          User Profiles
          1
          Temperature settings
          3
          Coffee and Milk Length
          Adjustable

        • Variety

          Beverages
          • Espresso
          • Hot water
          • Cappuccino
          • Coffee
          • Milk froth
          • Latte Macchiato
          • Café au Lait
          • Americano
          Coffee Powder Option
          Yes
          Double Cup
          Yes
          Milk Double Cup
          No

        • Other features

          Auto-Rinse & Guided descaling
          Yes
          Main Switch ON / OFF button
          Yes
          Quick Heat Boiler
          Yes
          Removable brew group
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.
            • Based on consumer testing in Germany comparing leading one touch (Coffee + Milk) Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2017)

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us