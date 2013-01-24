Home
    DailyDuo

    Stick vacuum cleaner

    FC6161/04
    Great performance for your daily cleaning
      DailyDuo Stick vacuum cleaner

      FC6161/04
      Great performance for your daily cleaning

      Enjoy a clean feeling every day with Philips DailyDuo. This powerful 2-in-1 stick vacuum cleaner is cordless and helps you to clean both floors and furniture, with high suction power guaranteed. Always around for your quick daily cleaning!

        Great performance for your daily cleaning

        Cordless 2-in-1 with long lasting suction power

        • Cordless 2in1: stick&handheld
        • Bagless Cyclonic
        • 16.8V battery
        • 2-stage HEPA filtation
        2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow for optimal filtration

        2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow for optimal filtration

        The bagless cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal, high suction power and lasting cleaning performance. Its 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the second filter traps the finer dust particles.

        Cyclonic HEPA filter system for longer-lasting filtration

        Cyclonic HEPA filter system for longer-lasting filtration

        The pleated HEPA filter has a large filter surface and good filtration performance. In combination with the cyclonic airflow, this prevents it from clogging fast and gives you better and longer-lasting filtration results.

        2-in-1 functionality for cleaning both floors and furniture

        2-in-1 functionality for cleaning both floors and furniture

        The 2-in-1 functionality gives you both a stick and a handheld vacuum cleaner in one, to easily clean both floor and furniture.

        QuickDraw release system for easy removal of handheld

        QuickDraw release system for easy removal of handheld

        With the QuickDraw release system you can easily remove the handheld from the stick with only one hand, so you can quickly switch between using the stick and the handheld.

        AutoOff charging system guarantees efficient use of energy

        AutoOff charging system guarantees efficient use of energy

        The AutoOff charging system automatically shuts off when the batteries are fully charged, and therefore saves energy that other systems waste.

        Self-standing position for instant parking anywhere

        Self-standing position for instant parking anywhere

        The stick has a convenient parking position to stay upright, both with and without the handheld. Therefore, you can instantly park the stick anywhere you want, also while you are cleaning.

        Cordless operation for freedom to clean everywhere

        Cordless operation for freedom to clean everywhere

        The rechargeable batteries for cordless operation give you freedom to clean everywhere.

        Powerful 16.8V batteries ensuring high suction power

        Powerful 16.8V batteries ensuring high suction power

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Valentine red
          Design features
          Translucent dust chamber

        • Filtration

          Dust capacity
          0.5  L
          Filter system
          Cyclonic HEPA filter sytem

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          • Brush
          • Crevice tool
          Accessory storage
          In charging base
          Other accessories
          Charging base

        • Performance

          Airflow (max)
          850  l/min
          Battery type
          NiMH
          Battery voltage
          16.8  V
          Charging time
          7  hour(s)
          Input power (max)
          100  W
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          <84  dB
          Runtime
          20  minute(s)
          Suction power (max)
          17  W
          Vacuum (max)
          4  kPa

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of A-box (LxWxH)
          465 x 245 x 640  mm
          Appliances per A-box
          2
          Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
          225 x 235 x 625  mm
          Weight of product
          3.3  kg

