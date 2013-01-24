Search terms
Vacuums and mops in one stroke
The new cordless (Li-Ion) PowerPro Aqua is a 3in1 powerful tool to deal with daily messes. A bagless vacuum cleaner for all floors, a handheld vacuum cleaner for surfaces like sofa, chair or corners and a mopping system to clean damp dirt. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System
The PowerCyclone technology delivers high vacuum cleaning results in one go. Air enters rapidly into the PowerCyclone and is accelerated further through the curved air pass to effectively separate dust from air.
The unique mopping system controls the water release to maintain optimal wetness for all hard floors throughout the cleaning.
The TriActive Turbo nozzle delivers powerful performance on hard floors and carpets. The motorized brush and the optimized airflow pick up all dirt and fluff in one go.
3 layer washable filter can capture >90% of allergens like pollen, pet hair and dust, for a clean air.
Thanks to the TriActive Turbo nozzle with a motorized brush, you can now remove animal hair from couches, cushions and other fabrics. Ideal for pet owners.
Without the cord, you are free to clean wherever you want on every type of floor.
The new bagless PowerPro Aqua vacuum cleaner dispose dust from the dust bucket without touching the dirt.
Cordless cleaning with powerful 18 V Lithium Ion battery for 40 min run time.The cable is not a barrier anymore and you can easily clean different rooms without hassle.
Vacuum all hard floors and carpets. Click on the water tank to mop all types of hard floors.
With the magnest on the water tank, the mopping system is easily clicked on and off to the nozzle
High maneuverability and light weight are ensured with the new PowerPro Aqua vacuum cleaner for easy handling.
