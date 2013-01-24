Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    PowerPro Aqua

    Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System

    FC6404/01
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Vacuums and mops in one stroke Vacuums and mops in one stroke Vacuums and mops in one stroke
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      PowerPro Aqua Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System

      FC6404/01
      Find support for this product

      Vacuums and mops in one stroke

      The new cordless (Li-Ion) PowerPro Aqua is a 3in1 powerful tool to deal with daily messes. A bagless vacuum cleaner for all floors, a handheld vacuum cleaner for surfaces like sofa, chair or corners and a mopping system to clean damp dirt. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $499.00
      Find similar products

      PowerPro Aqua Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System

      Vacuums and mops in one stroke

      The new cordless (Li-Ion) PowerPro Aqua is a 3in1 powerful tool to deal with daily messes. A bagless vacuum cleaner for all floors, a handheld vacuum cleaner for surfaces like sofa, chair or corners and a mopping system to clean damp dirt. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all stick-vacuum-cleaner

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        PowerPro Aqua

        PowerPro Aqua

        Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Vacuums and mops in one stroke

        Always at hand to quickly clean daily messes

        • 3-in-1
        • Vacuum and mop
        • 18 V
        PowerCyclone Technology for high vacuum cleaning performance

        PowerCyclone Technology for high vacuum cleaning performance

        The PowerCyclone technology delivers high vacuum cleaning results in one go. Air enters rapidly into the PowerCyclone and is accelerated further through the curved air pass to effectively separate dust from air.

        New mopping system with optimal wetness for all hard floors

        New mopping system with optimal wetness for all hard floors

        The unique mopping system controls the water release to maintain optimal wetness for all hard floors throughout the cleaning.

        TriActive Turbo nozzle for powerful performance on carpets

        TriActive Turbo nozzle for powerful performance on carpets

        The TriActive Turbo nozzle delivers powerful performance on hard floors and carpets. The motorized brush and the optimized airflow pick up all dirt and fluff in one go.

        3 layer filter technology captures micro particles

        3 layer filter technology captures micro particles

        3 layer washable filter can capture >90% of allergens like pollen, pet hair and dust, for a clean air.

        The nozzle's motorized brush thoroughly removes pet hair

        The nozzle's motorized brush thoroughly removes pet hair

        Thanks to the TriActive Turbo nozzle with a motorized brush, you can now remove animal hair from couches, cushions and other fabrics. Ideal for pet owners.

        Cordless cleaning: freedom to clean everywhere

        Cordless cleaning: freedom to clean everywhere

        Without the cord, you are free to clean wherever you want on every type of floor.

        Bagless: One-step empty dust bucket

        Bagless: One-step empty dust bucket

        The new bagless PowerPro Aqua vacuum cleaner dispose dust from the dust bucket without touching the dirt.

        Powerful 18 V Lithium Ion battery for long runtime

        Powerful 18 V Lithium Ion battery for long runtime

        Cordless cleaning with powerful 18 V Lithium Ion battery for 40 min run time.The cable is not a barrier anymore and you can easily clean different rooms without hassle.

        Suitable to use on all floors

        Suitable to use on all floors

        Vacuum all hard floors and carpets. Click on the water tank to mop all types of hard floors.

        Instant click on/off mopping system to do wet cleaning

        Instant click on/off mopping system to do wet cleaning

        With the magnest on the water tank, the mopping system is easily clicked on and off to the nozzle

        Handheld for vacuuming furniture and hard to reach corners

        Handheld for vacuuming furniture and hard to reach corners

        High maneuverability and light weight for easy handling

        High maneuverability and light weight are ensured with the new PowerPro Aqua vacuum cleaner for easy handling.

        Technical Specifications

        • Performance

          Battery type
          Li-Ion
          Battery voltage
          18  V
          Charging time
          5  hour(s)
          Mopping element
          Unique mopping system
          Runtime
          40  minute(s)
          Surface coverage per tank
          50  m²
          Sound power level
          83  dB

        • Usability

          Clean water tank capacity (max)
          0.2  L
          Detergents that can be used
          clear detergent or just water

        • Design

          Color
          Electric aqua
          Design features
          On-off

        • Filtration

          Dust capacity
          0.6  L
          Exhaust filter
          Microfilter
          Filter system
          3-stage cyclonic action

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          • Crevice tool
          • 2 microfiber pads
          • 2-in-1 brush
          Standard nozzle
          TriActive Turbo Nozzle

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          250x180x1160  mm
          Weight of product
          4.7  kg

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Recommended to replace every 3-6 months depending on usage frequency. 2 microfiber pads are included in pack, you can check www.philips.com to find where to buy the microfiber pads. We cannot guarantee optimal cleaning results when microfiber pads from other brands are used.

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us