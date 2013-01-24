Home
    SpeedPro

    Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

    FC6721/01
      SpeedPro Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

      FC6721/01
      Fast, with powerful reach

      The new SpeedPro cordless vacuum cleaner provides a fast clean, with powerful reach. It's equipped with a slim design nozzle with side brushes for effective dirt pick-up, which can reach far, even under lower furniture. See all benefits

        Fast, with powerful reach

        • Slim nozzle with side brushes
        • 18V, up to 40 min
        • 2-in-1: vacuum & handheld
        The slim nozzle profile with side brushes is designed for up to 90% pick-up of dust and dirt in each stroke, even in hard to reach areas, such as under lower furniture.

        SpeedPro is flexible and easy to maneuver. The dust bucket is on top, which allows for a lower angle and even goes fully flat on the floor to reach under low furniture.

        Two speed settings to suit different floors and dirt types.

        High performance 18V lithium ion batteries provide up to 40 minutes in normal mode and 20 minutes in turbo mode, before you recharge.

        Accessories are simple to use with one click. The detachable handheld unit makes SpeedPro two devices in one. The brush attachment is integrated into the tube so it's always at hand to clean ceilings and shelves.

        The vacuum cleaner's dust bucket is easily removed and emptied hygienically without causing any dust cloud.

        PowerBlade motor is engineered for high air speed, to enable powerful, precise pick-up at nozzle level.

        PowerCyclone 7 technology immediately separates dust from air, to maintain strong performance for longer.

        The filter system captures up to 99% of pollen and mold spores, returning clean air back to the motor ensuring high air speed and longer-lasting performance.

        Technical Specifications

        • Performance

          Airflow (max)
          Up to 800  l/min
          Battery type
          Li-Ion
          Battery voltage
          18  V
          Charging time
          5  hour(s)
          Runtime
          40  minute(s)
          Runtime (turbo)
          20  minute(s)
          Sound power level
          80  dB

        • Usability

          Carrying handle
          Top
          Wheel type
          Rubber

        • Design

          Design features
          2-in-1
          Color
          Monza Red

        • Filtration

          Dust capacity
          0.4  L
          Motor filter
          Washable filter*

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Standard nozzle
          Slim nozzle with side brushes
          Accessories included
          • AC power adaptor
          • Crevice tool
          • Integrated brush

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          2.4  kg

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials

              • Wash filter every 2 weeks by hand only, for optimal performance. Squeeze until water is clean. Let it dry for 24 hours before reuse.

