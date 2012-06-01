Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
2-year warranty
7-day returns
Free delivery on orders over $100
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
PowerBlade digital motor for high air flow
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
|Battery type
|
|Battery voltage
|
|Charging time
|
|Runtime
|
|Runtime (turbo)
|
|Sound power level
|
|Airflow (max)
|
|Color
|
|Dust capacity
|
|Motor filter
|
|Accessories included
|
|Additional nozzle
|
|Standard nozzle
|
|Packaging
|
|User manual
|
|Weight of product
|