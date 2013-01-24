Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Flexible cleaning in hard to reach areas
The DiamondFlex nozzle rotates 180° to make it easier for you to clean around objects and in narrow spaces. The nozzle is ideal for hard floors, and has a universal fitting thanks to the connection adapter provided. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Flexible cleaning in hard to reach areas
The DiamondFlex nozzle rotates 180° to make it easier for you to clean around objects and in narrow spaces. The nozzle is ideal for hard floors, and has a universal fitting thanks to the connection adapter provided. See all benefits
DiamondFlex hard floors nozzle
Philips shop price
Total:
The DiamondFlex nozzle is an ideal tool for reaching around objects, difficult to reach corners and narrow spaces. The nozzle has a 180° rotating mechanism and a memory function which ensures it automatically returns to its initial position.
The DiamondFlex nozzle is equipped with side air channels, to improve the cleaning performance alongside walls and furniture.
The nozzle is suitable to operate on all types of hard floors like parquet, tiles or vynil.
The nozzle is provided together with a connection adapter. Thus, it is compatible with Philips, Miele, Electrolux, AEG, Bosch, Siemens, Samsung, Rowenta, Hoover, LG, Panasonic, Zelmer models and many other vacuum cleaners with 32 or 35 mm connection.
Accessory specifications
Usability
Suitable for
Sustainability