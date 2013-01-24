Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    DiamondFlex hard floors nozzle

    FC8076/01
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Flexible cleaning in hard to reach areas Flexible cleaning in hard to reach areas Flexible cleaning in hard to reach areas
      -{discount-value}

      DiamondFlex hard floors nozzle

      FC8076/01
      Find support for this product

      Flexible cleaning in hard to reach areas

      The DiamondFlex nozzle rotates 180° to make it easier for you to clean around objects and in narrow spaces. The nozzle is ideal for hard floors, and has a universal fitting thanks to the connection adapter provided. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $49.00

      DiamondFlex hard floors nozzle

      Flexible cleaning in hard to reach areas

      The DiamondFlex nozzle rotates 180° to make it easier for you to clean around objects and in narrow spaces. The nozzle is ideal for hard floors, and has a universal fitting thanks to the connection adapter provided. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all vacuum-cleaner-filters-and-accessories

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        DiamondFlex hard floors nozzle

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Flexible cleaning in hard to reach areas

        with 180° rotation

        • Rotates 180° around objects
        • Universal fitting
        • With connection adapter
        Rotates 180° to reach around objects and in narrow spaces

        Rotates 180° to reach around objects and in narrow spaces

        The DiamondFlex nozzle is an ideal tool for reaching around objects, difficult to reach corners and narrow spaces. The nozzle has a 180° rotating mechanism and a memory function which ensures it automatically returns to its initial position.

        Side air channels to clean along walls

        Side air channels to clean along walls

        The DiamondFlex nozzle is equipped with side air channels, to improve the cleaning performance alongside walls and furniture.

        Suitable for hard floors

        Suitable for hard floors

        The nozzle is suitable to operate on all types of hard floors like parquet, tiles or vynil.

        A connection adapter makes the nozzle universally fitting

        A connection adapter makes the nozzle universally fitting

        The nozzle is provided together with a connection adapter. Thus, it is compatible with Philips, Miele, Electrolux, AEG, Bosch, Siemens, Samsung, Rowenta, Hoover, LG, Panasonic, Zelmer models and many other vacuum cleaners with 32 or 35 mm connection.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessory specifications

          Number of nozzles
          1
          Number of adaptors
          1

        • Usability

          Tube coupling
          • Universal
          • Conical

        • Suitable for

          EasyLife
          • FC8130 - FC8139
          • FC8140 - FC8149
          EasyGo
          FC8082 - FC8083
          CompactGo
          • FC8120
          • FC8121
          • FC8291
          PowerLife
          • FC8320 - FC8329
          • FC8450 - FC8459
          PowerGo
          • FC8293 - FC8296
          • FC8240 - FC8246
          • FC8250
          • FC8253
          • FC8289
          Performer Compact
          • FC8383 - FC8391
          • FC8370 - FC8379
          • FC8366 - FC8367 (A+)
          PerformerActive
          • FC8650 - FC8664
          • FC8580 - FC8593
          • FC8520 - FC8527
          • FC8574 - FC8579
          • FC8563
          Jewel
          FC9050 - FC9079
          Performer
          • FC9150 - FC9179
          • FC8680 - FC8682
          PerformerPro
          FC9180 - FC9199
          Performer Expert
          FC8720 - FC8728
          Performer Silent
          • FC8779 - FC8786
          • FC8741 - FC8745
          Performer Ultimate
          • FC8921 - FC8925
          • FC8941 - FC8957
          SilentStar
          FC9300 - FC9319
          PowerPro Compact
          • FC8370 - FC8379
          • FC8515 - FC8517
          • FC9320 - FC9329
          • FC9330 - FC9334
          • FC9350 - FC9353
          PowerPro Active
          • FC8630 - FC8649
          • FC9520 - FC9525
          • FC8670 - FC8679
          • FC9528 - FC9533
          • FC9540
          • FC9541
          PowerPro
          • FC8760 - FC8767
          • FC8769
          • FC8770
          PowerPro Expert
          • FC9712 - FC9714
          • FC9720 - FC9725
          • FC9728
          • FC9732 - FC9735
          • FC9729
          • FC9741 - FC9746
          PowerPro Ultimate
          • FC9911 - FC9912
          • FC9919 - FC9934
          Marathon
          FC9200 - FC9225
          Aqua Action
          FC8950 - FC8952

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us