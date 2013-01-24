Home
      Small on the outside, powerful on the inside

      The compact Philips vacuum cleaner for powerful cleaning.Easy to store,carry and maneuver thanks to its light weight and small size. Easy to empty dust container helps avoiding dust clouds. Experience the freedom to move.

      The compact Philips vacuum cleaner for powerful cleaning.Easy to store,carry and maneuver thanks to its light weight and small size. Easy to empty dust container helps avoiding dust clouds. Experience the freedom to move.

      Small on the outside, powerful on the inside

      The compact Philips vacuum cleaner for powerful cleaning.Easy to store,carry and maneuver thanks to its light weight and small size. Easy to empty dust container helps avoiding dust clouds. Experience the freedom to move.

      The compact Philips vacuum cleaner for powerful cleaning.Easy to store,carry and maneuver thanks to its light weight and small size. Easy to empty dust container helps avoiding dust clouds. Experience the freedom to move.

        Small on the outside, powerful on the inside

        Compact vacuum cleaner

        • 1400 W
        • PowerCyclone 3
        • 3 accessories
        Easy to clean washable filter

        Easy to clean washable filter

        Washable foam filter for life-long performance.

        Advanced dust container design for hygienic emptying

        Advanced dust container design for hygienic emptying

        The dust container is carefully designed to dispose collected dirt without creating a dust cloud. It is one-hand operated and thanks to its unique shape and smooth surface, you can easily control the emptying of the dust container.

        Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

        Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

        This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.

        1400 Watt motor generating high suction power

        1400 Watt motor generating high suction power

        This vacuum cleaner has an efficient 1400 Watt motor generating high suction power for good cleaning results.

        PowerCyclone technology separates dust and air in one go

        PowerCyclone technology separates dust and air in one go

        The PowerCyclone technology delivers best cleaning results in one go through 3 highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber. 3) At the top of the cyclone, the exit blades effectively cut out the dust from the air.

        Light weight and compact, giving you the freedom to move

        Light weight and compact, giving you the freedom to move

        You can easily carry and roll the vacuum cleaner around when cleaning thanks to its light weight and small size.

        Extra handle for easy carrying with cord winder function

        Extra handle for easy carrying with cord winder function

        Extra handle for easy carrying with cord winder function.

        Small sized appliance for compact storage

        Small sized appliance for compact storage.

        Crevice tool help you to clean your furniture.

        Crevice tool help you to clean your furniture.

        Technical Specifications

        • Performance

          Input power (IEC)
          1200  W
          Input power (max)
          1400  W
          Suction power (max)
          200  W

        • Usability

          Action radius
          7  m
          Carrying handle
          Top and front
          Cord length
          4.5  m
          Tube type
          Plastic 2-P tube
          Wheel type
          Plastic
          Tube coupling
          Conical

        • Design

          Color
          Deep black

        • Filtration

          Dust capacity
          1.1  L
          Exhaust filter
          Foam filter
          Motor filter
          Microfilter

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          • Crevice tool
          • Long bend tool
          Standard nozzle
          Hard and Soft Floor Nozzle

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          3.1  kg

