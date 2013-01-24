Home
    Treat yourself to a really clean floor
      EasyLife Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8132/01

      Treat yourself to a really clean floor

      Treat yourself to a really clean floor with the Philips EasyLife vacuum cleaner. The 2000 Watt motor of this vacuum cleaner provides high cleaning power for perfect results. Enjoy your floor more. See all benefits

        Treat yourself to a really clean floor

        Big in power, long in reach

        • 2000W
        2000 Watt motor generating max. 400 Watt suction power

        2000 Watt motor generating max. 400 Watt suction power

        This powerful 2000 Watt motor generates max. 400 Watt suction power for excellent cleaning results.

        Long cord for over 10m reach

        Long cord for over 10m reach

        A long cord gives you a longer reach, so that you can clean a room without having to stop. This product has over 10m reach.

        HEPA filter for excellent filtration of the exhaust air

        HEPA filter for excellent filtration of the exhaust air

        This HEPA filter catches harmful microscopic vermin that causes respiratory allergies. To maintain effective fitration, replace the HEPA filter every 6 months.

        3 liter s-bag for long-lasting performance

        3 liter s-bag for long-lasting performance

        This large Philips dust bag capacity allows you to make optimal use of your vacuum cleaner bag, which means you have to change your dust bag less frequently.

        Parquet nozzle with soft brush hairs for scratch-protection

        Parquet nozzle with soft brush hairs for scratch-protection

        No more risk of scratches thanks to this nozzle with soft brush hairs, especially designed to carefully clean your hard floors.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Bright Aubergine

        • Filtration

          Dust bag type
          s-bag
          Exhaust filter
          HEPA washable filter
          Dust capacity
          3  L

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          • Crevice tool
          • Small nozzle
          Accessory storage
          On tubeclip
          Additional nozzle
          Parquet nozzle
          Standard nozzle
          All-purpose nozzle

        • Performance

          Airflow (max)
          42  l/s
          Input power (IEC)
          1800  W
          Input power (max)
          2000  W
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          80  dB
          Suction power (max)
          400  W
          Vacuum (max)
          28  kPa

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Usability

          Carrying handle
          Front
          Tube coupling
          Conical
          Dust full indicator
          Yes
          Power control
          Electronic on appliance
          Tube type
          Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
          Wheel type
          Rubber
          Action radius
          10  m
          Cord length
          6  m

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          5.5  kg

