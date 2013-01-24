Home
    Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC8204
      Keep it out of sight!

      Thanks to its ultra-compact design, this vacuum cleaner is lightweight and easy to store. A convenient storage box neatly stores the vacuum and other cleaning accessories after use. This vacuum is also compatible with the s-bag. See all benefits

        Keep it out of sight!

        Ultra-compact, with storage box

        • 1200W
        Plastified carton box with accessory tray

        Plastified carton box with accessory tray

        This packaging is made of plastified carton to enhance the lifetime of usage when used for storage. It has a carton partition inside to store the hose separately from the vacuum cleaner and a carton tray to store the nozzle, tubes and accessories above the vacuum cleaner.

        s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag

        s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag

        s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag that is widely available and easily recognizable by its logo. It is suitable for bag vacuum cleaners of Philips, Electrolux, AEG, Volta, and Tornado.

        1400 Watt motor generating 250 Watt suction power

        1400 Watt motor generating 250 Watt suction power

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Spectra yellow

        • Filtration

          Dust bag type
          s-bag
          Exhaust filter
          AFS micro filter
          Dust capacity
          2  L

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          Crevice tool
          Accessory storage
          In plastified carton storage box
          Standard nozzle
          All-purpose nozzle

        • Performance

          Airflow (max)
          34  l/s
          Input power (IEC)
          1200  W
          Input power (max)
          1400  W
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          84  dB
          Suction power (max)
          250  W
          Vacuum (max)
          28  kPa

        • Usability

          Carrying handle
          Top and front
          Tube coupling
          Conical
          Dust full indicator
          Yes
          Tube type
          Plastic 3-piece tube
          Wheel type
          Plastic
          Action radius
          9  m
          Cord length
          6  m

