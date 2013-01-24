  • 2-year warranty

    EasyClean

    Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC8734/01
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
      -{discount-value}

      Take the effort out of cleaning

      The Philips EasyClean bagless vacuum cleaner is designed for those people who want a thorough cleaning result at minimal effort.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Take the effort out of cleaning

        Extra long cord, no bag required

        • 1800W
        1800 Watt motor generating max. 300 Watt suction power

        1800 Watt motor generating max. 300 Watt suction power

        Philips vacuum cleaner with 1800 Watt motor generating max. 300 Watt suction power to ensure a perfect cleaning result.

        Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter, 99.5% filtration

        Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter, 99.5% filtration

        This Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter catches at least 99.5% of all harmful microscopic vermin that causes respiratory allergies.

        Dust bucket can easily be removed and emptied

        Dust bucket can easily be removed and emptied

        The bagless vacuum cleaner has a transparent dust bucket that shows the dust removed from your floor and makes it easy to find back accidentally sucked up valuables.

        Improved cyclone for longer lasting suction power

        Improved cyclone for longer lasting suction power

        This EasyClean has an improved cyclone that filters even more dust out the the air.

        TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

        TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

        The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimized airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.

        Technical Specifications

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          6 kg

        • Usability

          Carrying handle
          Top and front
          Wheel type
          Rubber
          Tube coupling
          Button
          Power control
          Electronic on appliance
          Action radius
          10 m
          Cord length
          8 m
          Tube type
          Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube

        • Filtration

          Exhaust filter
          Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter
          Dust capacity
          2 L
          Filter type
          Gore-Tex HEPA 10

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Standard nozzle
          TriActive nozzle
          Accessories included
          • Crevice tool
          • Small nozzle
          Accessory storage
          On handgrip

        • Design

          Color
          Deep red

        • Performance

          Vacuum (max)
          29 kPa
          Airflow (max)
          36 l/s
          Input power (max)
          1800 W
          Suction power (max)
          300 W
          Input power (IEC)
          1600 W
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          79 dB

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

