    SmartPro Compact

    Robot vacuum cleaner

    FC8776/01
    Full performance, smart cleaning
      Full performance, smart cleaning

      The Philips SmartPro Compact robot vacuum cleaner cleans for you, now 2 times faster due to the TriActive XL nozzle with extra-large width. Thanks to the Smart Detection System, the robot optimizes the cleaning strategy to clean your home

        SmartPro Compact

        SmartPro Compact

        Robot vacuum cleaner

        Full performance, smart cleaning

        Thorough clean, now 2 times faster*

        • TriActive XL nozzle
        • 6 cm slim design
        • 4 wheels system
        • 120 min runtime
        TriActive XL nozzle with extra-large nozzle width

        TriActive XL nozzle with extra-large nozzle width

        TriActive XL nozzle offers you efficient and thorough cleaning performance, now 2 times faster due to: 1. Extra-wide nozzle covers twice as much floor area in one stroke. 2. The three suction inlets collect dust from front and both sides. 3. The flexible strip collects any dust left behind.

        6 cm slim design to clean under low spaces

        6 cm slim design to clean under low spaces

        With its slim design at only 6 cm of height, your robot can easily reach under low spaces and remove the dust accumulated under your furniture.

        Smart Detection System adapts cleaning to any environment

        Smart Detection System adapts cleaning to any environment

        The new robot vacuum cleaner is equipped with the Smart Detection System, a combination of smart chips, gyroscope and accelerometer, that makes the robot efficient to clean on its own. The Robot understands the environment and chooses an optimal cleaning strategy to clean your home as quickly as possible. The robot does not get jammed and returns to its docking station when necessary.

        Infrared sensors to avoid bumping into obstacles

        Infrared sensors to avoid bumping into obstacles

        The new Philips robot vacuum cleaner is equipped with 6 infrared sensors for detecting and avoiding obstacles such as walls, lamps or cables, so your floors are cleaned carefully. Finally, you can enjoy clean house without your interference.

        Ability to schedule cleaning 24 hours in advance

        Ability to schedule cleaning 24 hours in advance

        The new robot vacuum cleaner offers a 24 hour scheduling function, so you can program your next cleaning session 24 hours in advance.

        Automatically returns to dock to recharge

        Automatically returns to dock to recharge

        When the battery of the Philips When the battery of the Philips robot vacuum cleaner is almost empty, it will automatically go to the docking station to charge itself, so it will get ready for its next cleaning session.obot vacuum cleaner is almost empty, it will automatically go to the docking station to charge itself, so it will get ready for its next cleaning session.

        Remote to control the robot from a distance

        Remote to control the robot from a distance

        The remote control allows you to control the Robotic Vacuum cleaner from a distance and perform several actions. You can tell the robot to start and stop, guide it to any direction, change the cleaning path or ask the robot to go back to the docking station.

        Powerful Li-Ion battery for 120 min operating time

        Powerful Li-Ion battery for 120 min operating time

        The powerful Lithium-Ion battery has a longer lifetime and a shorter charging time than standard batteries. The new robot vacuum cleaner runs up to 120 min.

        4 cleaning styles to adapt to rooms

        Thanks to the 4 cleaning styles, your robot is able to choose an effective and efficient strategy to clean your room.

        2 extra-long brushes for corner cleaning

        Thanks to the 2 extra-long brushes, your robot swipes dirt and dust from corners and plinths, and cleans where other robots cannot reach.

        4-wheels system to easily cross over thresholds

        The new SmartPro Compact with TriActive XL nozzle has 4 wheels drive system, compared to traditional robots with 2 wheels. The 4-wheels drive helps your robot to cross over thresholds easily.

        Extra filter for full year maintenance

        Extra filter for full year maintenance.

        Technical Specifications

        • Performance

          Battery type
          Li-Ion
          Battery voltage
          12.8  V
          Charging time
          4  hour(s)
          Runtime
          120  minute(s)
          Sound power level
          58  dB

        • Usability

          Dust full indicator
          Yes
          24-hour scheduling
          Yes
          Dust sensor
          Yes
          Floor types
          Hard floors
          Smart detection system
          18 sensors
          Threshold climbing
          17  mm
          Cleaning modes
          4

        • Design

          Design features
          Stairs detector
          Color
          Bright copper

        • Filtration

          Dust capacity
          0.30  L
          Filter
          3M filter

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          • AC power adaptor
          • Side brushes
          Standard nozzle
          TriActive XL nozzle
          Other accessories
          • 2 x Filter
          • Remote control
          • Docking station

        • Sustainability

          Stand-by power consumption
          0.62  W

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          60.1 x 330  mm
          Weight of product
          1.73  kg

            • Based on IEC coverage test compared to Philips FC8800.

