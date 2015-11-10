  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    SmartPro Active

    Robot vacuum cleaner

    FC8820/01
    Find support for this product
    • A thorough and effortless advanced clean A thorough and effortless advanced clean A thorough and effortless advanced clean
      SmartPro Active Robot vacuum cleaner

      FC8820/01
      Find support for this product

        SmartPro Active

        SmartPro Active

        Robot vacuum cleaner

        A thorough and effortless advanced clean

        With Smart Detection System and 3 steps cleaning

        • 3-step cleaning system
        • 120 min runtime
        • Click-on mopping
        • Virtuall wall
        Infrared sensors for detecting and avoiding obstacles

        Infrared sensors for detecting and avoiding obstacles

        The new Philips robot vacuum cleaner is equipped with 6 Infrared sensors for detecting and avoiding obstacles such as walls, lamps or cables, so your floors are cleaned carefully.Finally you can enjoy a clean house without your interference.

        Automatically returns to base station for charging

        Automatically returns to base station for charging

        When the battery of the Philips robot vacuumcleaner is almost empty, it will automatically go to the docking station to charge itself, so it will get ready for its next cleaning session.

        Schedule your weekly cleaning

        Schedule your weekly cleaning

        Cleaner offers a weekly scheduling function, so you can program your next cleaning session one week in advance, with the possibility to set a different time for each day excluding one day. The Robot will activate even if you are not at home, so you can enjoy a clean house.

        Powerful Li-Ion battery for 120 min operating time

        Powerful Li-Ion battery for 120 min operating time

        The powerful Lithium-Ion battery has a longer lifetime and a shorter charging time than standard batteries. The new robot vacuum cleaner runs up to 120 min.

        3-step cleaning system including dry mopping function

        3-step cleaning system including dry mopping function

        First two long brushes swipe dirt and dust into the path of the robot. Then, the nozzle picks up dirt and dust thanks to its powerful motor. Lastly, the click-on mopping pad enhances the cleaning by collecting even the finest dust from your floors.

        The robot detects the most dirty areas for a deeper clean

        The robot detects the most dirty areas for a deeper clean

        The dust sensor feature enables the robot to automatically recognize the areas where most dust is accumulated, so it stays in that area for a few seconds more to have a deeper cleaning.

        Contour following nozzle adjusts to uneven floors

        Contour following nozzle adjusts to uneven floors

        The robot vacuum cleaner comes with a movable nozzle that follows the contours of the floors, carpets, rugs, etc. to ensure accurate cleaning results.

        4 cleaning modes to adapt to different areas

        4 cleaning modes to adapt to different areas

        4 cleaning modes to adapt to different areas in your home. The z-type mode drives the robot in a parallel zig-zag pattern, when it discovers a relatively larger space. The bounce mode drives the robot in a straight line, when it bumps into an object the robot will choose another random direction. With the spiral mode the robot moves in a spiral motion with an increasing radius. The wall-following mode drives the robot to clean while staying close and parallel to the wall.

        TURBO suction mode for intensive cleaning

        TURBO suction mode for intensive cleaning

        Turbo suction mode for intensive cleaning.

        Remote to control the robot from a distance

        Remote to control the robot from a distance

        The remote control allows you to control the Robotic Vacuum cleaner from a distance and perform several actions. You can tell the robot to start and stop, guide it to any direction, change the cleaning path or ask the robot to go back to the docking station.

        Virtual wall to keep the robot out of off- limit areas

        Virtual wall to keep the robot out of off- limit areas

        The Virtual wall creates an invisible barrier that the Robot cannot cross. This invisible barrier can be used to confine the Robot to a particular room or area, and preventing it from getting too close to electrical or computer cords, delicate objects on the floor, etc. The virtual wall has a reach of 2 meters approximately.

        Smart Detection System adapts cleaning to any environment

        The new robot vacuum cleaner is equipped with the Smart Detection System, a combination of smart chips, up to 25 sensors, gyroscope and accelerometer, that makes the robot efficient to clean on its own. The Robot understands the environment and chooses an optimal cleaning strategy to clean your home as quickly as possible. The robot does not get jammed and returns to its docking station when necessary.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories included

          Dry mop
          Yes
          Virtual wall
          1  pcs

        • Performance

          Battery type
          Li-Ion
          Battery voltage
          14.8  V
          Runtime
          120  minute(s)
          Noise level
          63.4  dB
          Charging time
          4  hour(s)
          Stand-by power consumption
          0.65  W

        • Design

          Color
          Deep Black & Copper Chrome

        • Usability

          Cleaning modes
          4
          Threshold climbing
          15  mm
          Infrared sensors
          Yes
          Types of Floors
          • Carpet
          • Hardfloor
          Smart detection system
          25 sensors
          Dust sensor
          Yes
          Weekly scheduling
          Yes

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Other accessories
          • AC power adaptor
          • Side brushes (1 pair)
          • 1 x Filter
          • Base Station
          • Remote with light pointer

        • Filtration

          Dust capacity
          0.4  L
          Filter
          3M filter

        • Dimensions & weight

          Dimensions
          80x330  mm
          Product weight
          1.95  kg
          weight with packaging
          4.0  kg

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

