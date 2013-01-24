  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Free delivery on orders over $100

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Performer

Bagged vacuum cleaner

FC9174/61
Overall Rating / 5
  • The highest suction power ever The highest suction power ever The highest suction power ever
    -{discount-value}

    Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner

    FC9174/61
    Overall Rating / 5

    The highest suction power ever

    The highest suction power ever, resulting in effortless cleaning: this is what the FC917x range is all about. Combined with a hygienic filter and easy dustbag removal system the FC917x range takes care of all your dust and dirt. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: $399.00

    Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner

    The highest suction power ever

    The highest suction power ever, resulting in effortless cleaning: this is what the FC917x range is all about. Combined with a hygienic filter and easy dustbag removal system the FC917x range takes care of all your dust and dirt. See all benefits

    The highest suction power ever

    The highest suction power ever, resulting in effortless cleaning: this is what the FC917x range is all about. Combined with a hygienic filter and easy dustbag removal system the FC917x range takes care of all your dust and dirt. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: $399.00

    Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner

    The highest suction power ever

    The highest suction power ever, resulting in effortless cleaning: this is what the FC917x range is all about. Combined with a hygienic filter and easy dustbag removal system the FC917x range takes care of all your dust and dirt. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Bag vacuum cleaner

      Add accessories

      Performer

      Performer

      Bagged vacuum cleaner

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      The highest suction power ever

      500 Watt suction power for effortless cleaning

      • 2200 W
      • 500W suction power
      • Allergy H13 filter
      • Turbo brush
      2200W motor generating max. 500W suction power

      2200W motor generating max. 500W suction power

      Highly efficient 2200 Watt motor generates max. 500 Watt suction power for perfect cleaning results.

      Long 10-meter reach goes further without unplugging

      Long 10-meter reach goes further without unplugging

      With a reach of 10 meters from plug to nozzle, it keeps you cleaning longer without unplugging.

      Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

      Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

      Allergy H13 filter system catches >99.9% of fine dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dustmites - ideal for allergy sufferers. Filtration level is equivalent to HEPA 13*.

      Easy long-lasting bags fit into XXL 4-liter dust chamber

      Easy long-lasting bags fit into XXL 4-liter dust chamber

      Large 4-liter dust chamber and long-lasting universal bags allow optimum suction power until full, plus sealed, mess-free disposal.

      TriActive nozzle for 3-way thorough cleaning action

      TriActive nozzle for 3-way thorough cleaning action

      TriActive nozzle utilizes 3 cleaning actions in one go. The specially designed soleplate removes dust from deep within carpets, while the large front opening sucks up big bits. Air channels on both sides of the nozzle pick up any dust and dirt alongside walls or furniture.

      Turbo brush, perfect for (pet) hair and fluff cleaning

      Turbo brush, perfect for (pet) hair and fluff cleaning

      The rotating Turbo brush is designed for optimal cleaning of pet hair and fluff, opening up carpet fibers for a deeper clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Emperor red

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        s-bag
        Exhaust filter
        Allergy H13 filter
        Dust capacity
        4  L
        HEPA Air Seal
        Yes

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive nozzle

      • Usability

        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Clean Comfort cassette
        Yes
        Tube coupling
        Button
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Tube type
        Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Action radius
        10  m
        Cord length
        7  m

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        47  l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        2000  W
        Input power (max)
        2200  W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        78  dB
        Suction power (max)
        500  W
        Vacuum (max)
        34  kPa

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        6.3  kg
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        500 x 320 x 280  mm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to HEPA 13.

          Subscribe  to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Discover 
          MyPhilips

          Keep track of your product warranty coverage

          Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

          Get easy access to product support

          Register now

          Payment

          We accept the following payment methods:
          Visa - payment method
          MasterCard - payment method
          PayPal - payment method
          American Express - payment method
          Maestro - payment method

          Quick links

          Frequently asked questions
          Terms and conditions
          Search order
          Returns
          About Philips
          Contact us