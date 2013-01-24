Home
    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    PowerPro Compact

    Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC9350/61
    Higher suction power* with PowerCyclone 5
      PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC9350/61

      FC9350/61
      Higher suction power* with PowerCyclone 5

      With the Philips Bagless Vacuum 3000 Series, compact design meets king-size performance. Enjoy thorough cleaning throughout your home thanks to PowerCyclone 5 technology and our MultiClean nozzle.

      PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner

      Higher suction power* with PowerCyclone 5

      With the Philips Bagless Vacuum 3000 Series, compact design meets king-size performance. Enjoy thorough cleaning throughout your home thanks to PowerCyclone 5 technology and our MultiClean nozzle.

      Higher suction power* with PowerCyclone 5

      With the Philips Bagless Vacuum 3000 Series, compact design meets king-size performance. Enjoy thorough cleaning throughout your home thanks to PowerCyclone 5 technology and our MultiClean nozzle. See all benefits

      PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner

      Higher suction power* with PowerCyclone 5

      With the Philips Bagless Vacuum 3000 Series, compact design meets king-size performance. Enjoy thorough cleaning throughout your home thanks to PowerCyclone 5 technology and our MultiClean nozzle. See all benefits

        PowerPro Compact

        PowerPro Compact

        Bagless vacuum cleaner

        Higher suction power* with PowerCyclone 5

        Compact, yet powerful

        • 1800 W
        • PowerCyclone 5
        • Allergy H13 filter
        1800W durable motor for high suction power

        1800W durable motor for high suction power

        Durable 1800W motor generates up to 360W of high suction power for thorough cleaning results.

        PowerCyclone 5 maintains high performance for longer

        PowerCyclone 5 maintains high performance for longer

        PowerCyclone 5 technology accelerates the air flow in the cylindrical chamber to separate dust from the air and maintain high performance and strong suction power for longer.

        MultiClean nozzle for thorough cleaning on all floors

        MultiClean nozzle for thorough cleaning on all floors

        MultiClean nozzle is designed to seal closely to the floor to ensure thorough cleaning across all floor types.

        Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

        Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

        Easy-to-empty dust container is designed for hygienic disposal with one hand, to help minimize dust cloud.

        Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

        Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

        Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and carrying the vacuum is easy.

        Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

        Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

        Dusting brush tool is built into the handle so it's always ready to use on furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery.

        Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

        Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

        The fully-sealed filtration system captures >99.9% of fine dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dust mites - for allergy sufferers and anyone demanding a higher level of hygiene. Filtration level is equivalent to HEPA 13**.

        ActiveLock couplings easily adjust to every task

        ActiveLock couplings easily adjust to every task

        ActiveLock couplings allow attachments to easily fit to the telescopic tube with a simple snap.

        Technical Specifications

        • Performance

          Airflow (max)
          37  l/s
          Input power (IEC)
          1600  W
          Input power (max)
          1800  W
          Sound power level
          82  dB
          Suction power (max)
          360  W
          Vacuum (max)
          33  kPa

        • Usability

          Action radius
          9  m
          Carrying handle
          Front
          Cord length
          6  m
          Tube type
          Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
          Wheel type
          Plastic
          Tube coupling
          ActiveLock

        • Design

          Color
          Deep black

        • Filtration

          Dust capacity
          1.5  L
          Exhaust filter
          EPA 10 filter
          Motor filter
          Washable filter

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          • Crevice tool
          • Integrated brush
          Accessory storage
          On tubeclip
          Standard nozzle
          MultiClean nozzle

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          410 x 281 x 247  mm
          Weight of product
          4.5  kg
          Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
          525 x 320 x 315  mm

            • Compared to PowerPro Compact FC8471/01
            • *Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to HEPA 13.

