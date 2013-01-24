  • Due to an IT system upgrade between 25 June and 6 July, our standard delivery times will be extended. All orders placed between these dates will resume dispatching after 6 July.

1

Active Carbon filter

FY2420/30
    Honeycomb structured active carbon filter provides effective removal of TVOC and odors.

      Reassurance of TVOC and odor reduction

      • Reduces TVOC*
      • Reduces odors

      As long as 12 months lifetime

      Unfolded active carbon adsorption area is equal to about 43 football courts which provides consistent protection and a long lifetime up to 12 months.

      Effectively reduces TVOC and odors

      Honeycomb structured active carbon is made for the purpose of effectively removing various gases: incl. harmful TVOC and odors.

      Technical Specifications

      • Logistic data

        12NC code
        883442030770

