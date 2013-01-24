Home
      Integrated Calc-Clean function

      Steam iron with 3 steam settings and durable, highly scratch-resistant Dupont Dynaglide soleplate. Integrated Calc-Clean function.

        Integrated Calc-Clean function

        Continuous steam up to 15 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 15 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 15 g/min for better crease removal.

        Iron temperature-ready light

        Iron temperature-ready light

        Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

        Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

        Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

        The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

        Non-stick soleplate coating

        Non-stick soleplate coating

        The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

        Technical Specifications

        • Comfortable ironing

          Additional comfort
          180 degree cord freedom
          Anti-scale management
          Calc-Clean
          Cord length
          1,8  m
          Safe in use
          Exceeds international drop test standards
          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Water tank capacity
          180  ml

        • Crease removal

          Continuous steam
          Up to 15 gr/min
          Reaching tricky areas
          Pointed tip
          Soleplate
          Optimal vent pattern

        • Easy to use

          Control
          • Temperature ready light
          • Variable steam settings
          Fast heat-up
          Yes
          Reaching tricky areas
          Button groove

        • Technical specifications

          Frequency
          50-60
          Power
          1400
          Voltage
          220 - 240

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions
          26.1 x 11.5 x 13.6
          Product weight
          1,06

