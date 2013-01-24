Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Integrated Calc-Clean function
Steam iron with 3 steam settings and durable, highly scratch-resistant Dupont Dynaglide soleplate. Integrated Calc-Clean function.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Integrated Calc-Clean function
Steam iron with 3 steam settings and durable, highly scratch-resistant Dupont Dynaglide soleplate. Integrated Calc-Clean function.
Integrated Calc-Clean function
Steam iron with 3 steam settings and durable, highly scratch-resistant Dupont Dynaglide soleplate. Integrated Calc-Clean function.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Integrated Calc-Clean function
Steam iron with 3 steam settings and durable, highly scratch-resistant Dupont Dynaglide soleplate. Integrated Calc-Clean function.
Steam iron
Philips shop price
Total:
Continuous steam up to 15 g/min for better crease removal.
Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.
The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.
The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.
Comfortable ironing
Crease removal
Easy to use
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions