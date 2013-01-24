Home
    Steam iron

    GC1742/46
    Easy and effective
      Steam iron

      GC1742/46

      Easy and effective

      EasySpeed iron makes you’re your ironing easy and effective with lots of steam to remove tough creases, non-stick soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics, Calc Clean function for durable performance.

      Steam iron

      Easy and effective

      Easy and effective

      Steam iron

      Easy and effective

        Easy and effective

        4 steam settings for better ironing results

        • Steam boost up to 90 g
        • Non-stick soleplate
        • Anti-scale
        220 ml water tank for longer ironing sessions

        220 ml water tank for longer ironing sessions

        Less refilling with the extra-large 220 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

        Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal.

        Integrated water spray evenly moistens the fabric

        Integrated water spray evenly moistens the fabric

        The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

        Power up to 2000 W enabling constant high steam output

        Power up to 2000 W enabling constant high steam output

        Power up to 2000 W enables constant high steam output.

        Calc Clean slider for durable steam performance

        Calc Clean slider for durable steam performance

        This steam iron can be used with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

        Wider hole for easy water filling*

        Wider hole for easy water filling*

        Larger soleplate to cover more in one go*

        Larger soleplate to cover more in one go*

        Non-stick soleplate for easy and fast gliding on all fabrics

        The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

        Triple precision tip to reach the most tricky areas

        The tip of this Philips iron is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          25  g/min
          Power
          2000  W
          Steam boost
          90  g
          Variable steam levels
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Soleplate name
          Non-stick
          Spray
          Yes
          Water tank capacity
          220  ml

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Smart Calc Clean

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Design

          Color
          Red

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.9  m
          Heating time
          30 sec

        • Power

          On mode (ECO mode)
          .

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

