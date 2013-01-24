Home
    Steam iron

    GC1752/36
    Easy and effective
      Steam iron

      GC1752/36

      Easy and effective

      EasySpeed iron makes you are your ironing easy and effective with lots of steam to remove tough creases, ceramic soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics and scratch resitance, Calc Clean function for durable performance.

      Steam iron

      Easy and effective

      EasySpeed iron makes you are your ironing easy and effective with lots of steam to remove tough creases, ceramic soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics and scratch resitance, Calc Clean function for durable performance.

      Easy and effective

      EasySpeed iron makes you are your ironing easy and effective with lots of steam to remove tough creases, ceramic soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics and scratch resitance, Calc Clean function for durable performance.

      Steam iron

      Easy and effective

      EasySpeed iron makes you are your ironing easy and effective with lots of steam to remove tough creases, ceramic soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics and scratch resitance, Calc Clean function for durable performance.

        Easy and effective

        4 steam settings for better ironing results

        • Steam boost up to 100 g
        • Ceramic soleplate
        • Drip stop
        220 ml water tank for longer ironing sessions

        220 ml water tank for longer ironing sessions

        Less refilling with the extra-large 220 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

        Integrated water spray evenly moistens the fabric

        Integrated water spray evenly moistens the fabric

        The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

        Power up to 2000 W enabling constant high steam output

        Power up to 2000 W enabling constant high steam output

        Power up to 2000 W enables constant high steam output.

        Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

        Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

        Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets — and iron with confidence at any temperature.

        100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

        100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

        Steam boost up to 100g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

        Ceramic soleplate for easy gliding and scratch resistance

        Ceramic soleplate for easy gliding and scratch resistance

        Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on all garments. It's non-stick, scratch-resistant and simple to keep clean.

        Calc Clean slider for durable steam performance

        Calc Clean slider for durable steam performance

        This steam iron can be used with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

        Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal.

        Larger soleplate to cover more in one go*

        Larger soleplate to cover more in one go*

        Wider hole for easy water filling*

        Wider hole for easy water filling*

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          25  g/min
          Power
          2000  W
          Steam boost
          100  g
          Variable steam levels
          Yes
          Vertical steam
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Soleplate name
          Ceramic
          Water tank capacity
          220  ml
          Drip Stop
          Yes
          Spray
          Yes

        • Comfortable ironing

          Cord length
          1.9  m

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Built-in Calc Clean Slider

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Design

          Color
          Purple

        • Technical specifications

          Heating time
          30 sec

        • Power

          On mode (ECO mode)
          .

