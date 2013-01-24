  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Free delivery on orders over $100

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    2500 series

    Steam iron

    GC2520
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Simple, fast and effective Simple, fast and effective Simple, fast and effective
      -{discount-value}

      2500 series Steam iron

      GC2520
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Simple, fast and effective

      For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 90 g steam boost, 2000 W for constant high steam and Double Active Calc system, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      2500 series Steam iron

      Simple, fast and effective

      For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 90 g steam boost, 2000 W for constant high steam and Double Active Calc system, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

      Simple, fast and effective

      For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 90 g steam boost, 2000 W for constant high steam and Double Active Calc system, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      2500 series Steam iron

      Simple, fast and effective

      For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 90 g steam boost, 2000 W for constant high steam and Double Active Calc system, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Steam Iron

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        2500 series

        2500 series

        Steam iron

        Total:

        Simple, fast and effective

        Longer-lasting steam performance

        • Dripstop
        • Double anti-calc
        2000 Watt enables constant high steam output

        2000 Watt enables constant high steam output

        2000 Watt enables constant high steam output.

        Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

        Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

        The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

        Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal.

        Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

        Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

        Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

        Non-stick soleplate coating

        Non-stick soleplate coating

        The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Control
          • Temperature ready light
          • Variable steam settings
          Reaching tricky areas
          Button groove
          Fast heat-up
          Yes

        • Crease removal

          Spray
          Yes
          Vertical Steam
          Yes
          Continuous steam
          Up to 30 gr/min
          Steam Boost
          Up to 90 gr/min
          Reaching tricky areas
          Pointed tip

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product weight
          1,2
          Product dimensions
          29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5

        • Comfortable ironing

          Anti-scale management
          Double Active Calc System
          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Safe in use
          Exceeds international drop test standards
          Cord length
          2 m
          Additional comfort
          360 degree cord freedom

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220 - 240
          Frequency
          50-60
          Power
          2000

        • Smooth gliding

          Soleplate
          Non-stick soleplate

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us