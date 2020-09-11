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  • Simple, fast and effective
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  • Simple, fast and effective
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Discontinued

2500 seriesSteam iron

GC2520/38

5
| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Simple, fast and effective
For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 90 g steam boost, 2000 W for constant high steam and Double Active Calc system, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts!
See all benefits

Longer-lasting steam performance

Simple, fast and effective

  • Dripstop

  • Double anti-calc

2000 Watt enables constant high steam output

2000 Watt enables constant high steam output

2000 Watt enables constant high steam output.

Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

11/09/2020

Singapore

Singapore

The product is hardy and easy to maintain.

I bought it in 10 Mar 2010. With no breakdown since then. It is still working but the sole plate is partially burnt.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2500 series GC2520 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2500 series GC2520 Steam iron

24/06/2019

US

US

This product was long lasting

This product has served us well for 10 years. Unfortunately, now it has run out of puff and we have bought the newest equivalent. Hopefully, we'll have the same life-span as the last one.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2500 series GC2520 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2500 series GC2520 Steam iron

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