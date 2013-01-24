  • 2-year warranty

    Steam iron

    GC3570/02
      -{discount-value}

      Philips SmoothCare range has one of the largest watertanks there is for steam irons. Iron longer without refilling! Powerful steam will enable you to remove the tough creases easily. Iron switches off automatically when left unattended.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Philips SmoothCare range has one of the largest watertanks there is for steam irons. Iron longer without refilling! Powerful steam will enable you to remove the tough creases easily. Iron switches off automatically when left unattended.

      Philips SmoothCare range has one of the largest watertanks there is for steam irons. Iron longer without refilling! Powerful steam will enable you to remove the tough creases easily. Iron switches off automatically when left unattended.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Philips SmoothCare range has one of the largest watertanks there is for steam irons. Iron longer without refilling! Powerful steam will enable you to remove the tough creases easily. Iron switches off automatically when left unattended.

        Steam iron

        Total:

        Less refilling for longer ironing sessions

        With large watertank and safety auto-off

        • 40 g/min; 160 g steam boost
        • Ceramic Soleplate
        • Safety auto off
        • 2400 W
        Extra large 400 ml watertank needs less refilling

        Extra large 400 ml watertank needs less refilling

        Comfortable ironing with less refilling. The 400ml XL water tank allows longer ironing without refilling. The large buttons and comfortable steam slider are easily accessible and give you full control.

        Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

        Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

        Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

        Steam boost up to 160 g

        Steam boost up to 160 g

        The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

        Ceramic EasyFlow soleplate

        Ceramic EasyFlow soleplate

        Ceramic EasyFlow soleplate is scratch resistant, glides well and is easy to clean.

        Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

        Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

        The iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. If it is left on it's heelrest it will switch off in 8 minutes. When left on the soleplate or on the side, it only takes 30 seconds before the iron shuts off.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Power cord length
          2 m
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Water tank capacity
          400 ml
          Safety auto off
          Yes

        • Comfortable ironing

          Cord length
          2 m

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Power
          2400 W
          Soleplate
          Ceramic soleplate
          Steam boost
          160 g
          Continuous steam output
          40 g/min

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220 V

        • Calc management

          Calc clean solution
          Double active calc clean

