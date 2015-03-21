2 year warranty
Discontinued
40 g/min; 160 g steam boost
Ceramic Soleplate
Safety auto off
2400 W
Comfortable ironing with less refilling. The 400ml XL water tank allows longer ironing without refilling. The large buttons and comfortable steam slider are easily accessible and give you full control.
Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
Awards
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Marie
21/03/2015
Australia
Philips Steam Iron GC3570/2
The instruction manual is very difficult to follow. It would be much clearer if the instructions were written rather than drawings which are very confusing.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC3570/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC3570/02 Steam iron