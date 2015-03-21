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  • Less refilling for longer ironing sessions
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  • Less refilling for longer ironing sessions
  • Less refilling for longer ironing sessions
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  • Less refilling for longer ironing sessions

Discontinued

Steam iron

GC3570/02

4
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Less refilling for longer ironing sessions
Philips SmoothCare range has one of the largest watertanks there is for steam irons. Iron longer without refilling! Powerful steam will enable you to remove the tough creases easily. Iron switches off automatically when left unattended.
See all benefits

With large watertank and safety auto-off

Less refilling for longer ironing sessions

  • 40 g/min; 160 g steam boost

  • Ceramic Soleplate

  • Safety auto off

  • 2400 W

Extra large 400 ml watertank needs less refilling

Extra large 400 ml watertank needs less refilling

Comfortable ironing with less refilling. The 400ml XL water tank allows longer ironing without refilling. The large buttons and comfortable steam slider are easily accessible and give you full control.

Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

Steam boost up to 160 g

Steam boost up to 160 g

The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

21/03/2015

Australia

Australia

Philips Steam Iron GC3570/2

The instruction manual is very difficult to follow. It would be much clearer if the instructions were written rather than drawings which are very confusing.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC3570/02 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC3570/02 Steam iron

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