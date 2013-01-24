Home
    CompactTouch

    Compact garment steamer

    GC420/05
    • Powerful crease removal, easier storage Powerful crease removal, easier storage Powerful crease removal, easier storage
      The new Philips CompactTouch garment steamer is specially designed to combine powerful steam performance with a super compact design so that you can enjoy crease-free clothes without much hassle.

      The new Philips CompactTouch garment steamer is specially designed to combine powerful steam performance with a super compact design so that you can enjoy crease-free clothes without much hassle. See all benefits

        Powerful crease removal, easier storage

        With steam on demand and integrated storage

        • 1000 W
        • Steam-on-demand
        • Integrated cover for storage
        • Door hanger, glove
        Powerful continuous steam

        Powerful continuous steam

        Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

        Steam on demand technology for total control and efficiency

        Steam on demand technology for total control and efficiency

        The steam is released only when the steam trigger is pressed giving you total control and helps using water efficiently.

        Integrated cover for easier storage

        Integrated cover for easier storage

        The compact integrated design with cover provides enough space to store all the parts including the power cord and the hose inside the base, protecting against dust and helps keeping your home neat and tidy.

        Easy garment hanger

        Easy garment hanger

        Easy garment hanger accessory lets you hang your garments on a door while steaming.

        Large water tank for longer use

        Large water tank for longer use

        600 ml large water tank creates enough steam for steaming up to 30 mins.

        Permanent anti-calc solution inside

        Permanent anti-calc solution inside

        Permanent anti-calc solution delays the formation of scale build up ensuring better protection for your steamer.

        Glove for extra protection during steaming

        Glove for extra protection during steaming

        Included is a glove that protects your hand during steaming.

        Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

        Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

        The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Power
          1000  W
          Steam on demand technology
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          600  ml
          Refill any time
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Yes
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Hose length
          1.6  m
          Safe for all fabrics
          Even for delicates like silks

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Anti-calc solution

        • Accessories

          Glove for extra protection
          Yes
          Integrated cover
          Yes
          Easy garment hanger
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Product dimensions
          38.2 x 19.8 x 11.1  cm
          Packaging dimensions
          41.5 x 23.5 x 15.0  cm
          Voltage
          220  V
          Weight of product
          1.56  kg
          Weight of product with package
          2.11  kg

