    Steam iron

    GC4310
    Power with precision
      Steam iron

      GC4310
      Power with precision

      Steam iron with special steam tip to get steam into every little detail. Very high continuous steam output (40 g), extra powerful shot of concentrated steam (100 g) and elongated steam slots.

      Steam iron

      Power with precision

      Steam iron with special steam tip to get steam into every little detail. Very high continuous steam output (40 g), extra powerful shot of concentrated steam (100 g) and elongated steam slots.

      Power with precision

      Steam iron with special steam tip to get steam into every little detail. Very high continuous steam output (40 g), extra powerful shot of concentrated steam (100 g) and elongated steam slots.

      Steam iron

      Power with precision

      Steam iron with special steam tip to get steam into every little detail. Very high continuous steam output (40 g), extra powerful shot of concentrated steam (100 g) and elongated steam slots.

        Power with precision

        Easy reach steam tip

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

        Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

        Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

        Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

        Less refilling with very large 350ml water tank

        Less refilling with very large 350ml water tank

        Less refilling with the very large 350 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

        Extra-long 3 m cord for maximum reach

        Extra-long 3 m cord for maximum reach

        With the extra-long 3 m cord of your Philips iron, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!

        Steam tip lets you iron right into hard-to-reach areas

        The unique steam tip combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special steam slots in the tip to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

        Automatic Anti-Calc system

        Automatic Anti-calc system.

        Technical Specifications

        • Comfortable ironing

          Additional comfort
          360 degree cord freedom
          Anti-scale management
          Double Active Calc System
          Cord length
          3  m
          No leakage
          Drip-stop system
          Safe in use
          Exceeds international drop test standards
          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Water tank capacity
          350  ml

        • Crease removal

          Continuous steam
          Up to 40 gr/min
          Reaching tricky areas
          Steam tip
          Spray
          Yes
          Steam Boost
          Up to 100 gr/min

        • Easy to use

          Fast heat-up
          Yes

        • Smooth gliding

          Soleplate
          Careeza soleplate

        • Technical specifications

          Frequency
          50-60
          Power
          2400
          Voltage
          220 - 240

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions
          303 x 120 x 152
          Product weight
          1.55

