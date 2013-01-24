Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Azur Advanced

    Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

    GC4938/20
    Overall Rating / 5
    • New generation iron for great results faster* New generation iron for great results faster* New generation iron for great results faster*
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

      GC4938/20
      Overall Rating / 5

      New generation iron for great results faster*

      Iron everything from jeans to silk with no risk of burning* thanks to OptimalTEMP technology and the steam output now penetrates up to 20% deeper into the fabric for faster crease removal.* See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $199.00

      Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

      New generation iron for great results faster*

      Iron everything from jeans to silk with no risk of burning* thanks to OptimalTEMP technology and the steam output now penetrates up to 20% deeper into the fabric for faster crease removal.* See all benefits

      New generation iron for great results faster*

      Iron everything from jeans to silk with no risk of burning* thanks to OptimalTEMP technology and the steam output now penetrates up to 20% deeper into the fabric for faster crease removal.* See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $199.00

      Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

      New generation iron for great results faster*

      Iron everything from jeans to silk with no risk of burning* thanks to OptimalTEMP technology and the steam output now penetrates up to 20% deeper into the fabric for faster crease removal.* See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all steam-iron

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Azur Advanced

        Azur Advanced

        Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        New generation iron for great results faster*

        Guaranteed no burns

        • 3000W
        • 55 g/min continuous steam
        • 240g steam boost
        • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
        OptimalTEMP technology: Guaranteed no burns, no settings

        OptimalTEMP technology: Guaranteed no burns, no settings

        Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric and you can iron everything from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely, in any order, without waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Philips steam irons with OptimalTEMP makes your ironing easier and faster and has been tested by independent textile experts .

        3000 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

        3000 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

        Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly

        Extra-long cord for maximum reach

        Extra-long cord for maximum reach

        An ultra-long 3-meter cord provides maximum reach and convenience.

        55g steam penetrates up to 20% more steam through fabric*

        55g steam penetrates up to 20% more steam through fabric*

        Strong and consistent steam output now penetrates up to 20% more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.

        up to 240g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

        up to 240g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

        Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

        SteamGlide Plus soleplate for ultimate easy gliding

        SteamGlide Plus soleplate for ultimate easy gliding

        Our exclusive SteamGlide Plus soleplate – with its advanced titanium layer and 6-layer coating – delivers ultimate gliding performance over any fabric. Non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.

        Quick Calc Release in 15s for long-lasting steam performance

        Quick Calc Release in 15s for long-lasting steam performance

        Improved steam generation ensures calc breaks up easily and now collects up to 5x more calc* in container. With Quick Calc Release, the container is easily removed and emptied in under 15 seconds for long-lasting steam performance every day .

        Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

        Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

        The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its soleplate, it will automatically switch off after 30 seconds.On its heel rest, it will automatically switch off after 8 minutes.

        Deep penetrating steam, for great results faster

        Thanks for the special design for maximum steam penetration, now up to 20%* more steam through the fabric for great results, faster

        Technical Specifications

        • Technology

          OptimalTEMP technology
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          55  g/min
          Power
          3000  W
          Steam boost
          240  g
          Vertical steam
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Soleplate name
          SteamGlide Plus
          Water tank capacity
          330  ml
          Extra stable heel rest
          Yes
          Power cord length
          3  m
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Extra large filling hole
          Yes
          Auto shut-off
          Yes

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Quick Calc Release

        • Size and weight

          Product dimensions (WxHxL)
          33.3 x 17.5 x 13.5  cm

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Green efficiency

          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • On all ironable fabrics
            • Compared to GC4910

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us