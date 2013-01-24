  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Free delivery on orders over $100

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    DailyTouch Garment Steamer

    GC506/39
    • Crease free clothes every day Crease free clothes every day Crease free clothes every day
      -{discount-value}

      DailyTouch Garment Steamer

      GC506/39

      Crease free clothes every day

      The new Philips DailyTouch garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal every day. Just hang your clothes in the integrated hanger and see how quickly steam releases the creases while going over with the steamer head.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      DailyTouch Garment Steamer

      Crease free clothes every day

      The new Philips DailyTouch garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal every day. Just hang your clothes in the integrated hanger and see how quickly steam releases the creases while going over with the steamer head.

      Crease free clothes every day

      The new Philips DailyTouch garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal every day. Just hang your clothes in the integrated hanger and see how quickly steam releases the creases while going over with the steamer head.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      DailyTouch Garment Steamer

      Crease free clothes every day

      The new Philips DailyTouch garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal every day. Just hang your clothes in the integrated hanger and see how quickly steam releases the creases while going over with the steamer head.

      Similar products

      See all Garment Steamer

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        DailyTouch

        DailyTouch

        Garment Steamer

        Total:

        Crease free clothes every day

        With powerful continuous steam and steam settings

        • 1600 W
        • Adjustable pole with hanger
        • 2 steam levels
        • Pleat maker, glove
        Powerful continuous steam

        Powerful continuous steam

        Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

        2 steam levels

        2 steam levels

        Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of garments.

        XL steam plate for quick results

        XL steam plate for quick results

        The special ergonomic steamer head has an XL steam plate which helps you achieve results quickly.

        Special garment hanger

        Special garment hanger

        Special garment hanger lets you easily hang your garments like shirts, dresses and trousers while using the steamer.

        Adjustable pole

        Adjustable pole

        Integrated adjustable pole for hanging your garments while using the steamer. It is collapsible for easy storage.

        Large detachable water tank

        Large detachable water tank

        Large, detachable, transparent water tank suitable for 30 minutes of steaming. Easy refill with large filling hole.

        PVC free silicon steam hose

        PVC free silicon steam hose

        The steam hose is made of silicon material which is the safe and healthy choice for use with steam. As the safety and health of your family is important, no PVC is used in the steam hose.

        Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

        Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

        The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

        Glove for extra protection during steaming

        Glove for extra protection during steaming

        Included is a glove that protects your hand during steaming.

        Pleats made easy with pleat making accessory

        Pleats made easy with pleat making accessory

        Pleats made easy with pleat making accessory.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Power cord length
          1.6 m
          Filling and emptying water
          Detachable water tank
          Refill any time
          Yes
          Heat-up time
          60 s
          Hose length
          1.3 m
          Water tank capacity
          1400 ml
          Safe for all fabrics
          Even for delicates like silks

        • Sustainability

          Silicon steam hose
          Yes

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          XL steam plate
          Yes
          Power
          1600 W
          Steam output control
          2 settings
          Continuous steam output
          33 g/min

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220 - 240 V

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Adjustable pole
          Yes
          Glove for extra protection
          Yes
          Garment hanger
          Yes
          Pleat maker
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us