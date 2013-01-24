Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Effortless de-wrinkling from top to bottom
Our new ComfortTouch garment steamer removes wrinkles and refreshes fabrics. With powerful continuous steam and an extra-long StyleBoard, clothes will be wrinkle free from top to bottom in no time. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Effortless de-wrinkling from top to bottom
Our new ComfortTouch garment steamer removes wrinkles and refreshes fabrics. With powerful continuous steam and an extra-long StyleBoard, clothes will be wrinkle free from top to bottom in no time. See all benefits
Effortless de-wrinkling from top to bottom
Our new ComfortTouch garment steamer removes wrinkles and refreshes fabrics. With powerful continuous steam and an extra-long StyleBoard, clothes will be wrinkle free from top to bottom in no time. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Effortless de-wrinkling from top to bottom
Our new ComfortTouch garment steamer removes wrinkles and refreshes fabrics. With powerful continuous steam and an extra-long StyleBoard, clothes will be wrinkle free from top to bottom in no time. See all benefits