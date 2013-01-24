Home
    ComfortTouch

    Garment Steamer

    GC552/46
    Effortless de-wrinkling from top to bottom
      ComfortTouch Garment Steamer

      GC552/46
      Effortless de-wrinkling from top to bottom

      Our new ComfortTouch garment steamer removes wrinkles and refreshes fabrics. With powerful continuous steam and an extra-long StyleBoard, clothes will be wrinkle free from top to bottom in no time.

        ComfortTouch

        ComfortTouch

        Garment Steamer

        Effortless de-wrinkling from top to bottom

        with FlexHead and extra-long StyleBoard

        • StyleBoard
        • 1800W
        • 3 steam settings
        Fabric brush for deeper steam penetration on thick garments

        Fabric brush for deeper steam penetration on thick garments

        Use the brush accessory with thicker garments like coats for better steam penetration and a smoother finish.

        Continuous steam removes odors and kills 99.9%* of bacteria

        Continuous steam removes odors and kills 99.9%* of bacteria

        Hot steam refreshes your clothes and kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*. Less frequent washing and dry cleaning saves time and money, and helps clothes last longer.

        3 steam settings for different kinds of fabrics

        3 steam settings for different kinds of fabrics

        Set your preferred steam setting for optimal results on different fabrics. Use low steam for thinner fabrics and a more powerful setting for thicker fabrics and coats.

        Hang&Lock keeps your hanger securely in place

        Hang&Lock keeps your hanger securely in place

        Our unique Hang&Lock feature holds your clothes hanger in place for convenient steaming. It prevents the hanger from swinging or falling off.

        Safe on all ironable fabrics, no burns guaranteed

        Safe on all ironable fabrics, no burns guaranteed

        The steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. The steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning – a great solution for delicate fabrics, like silk.

        Easy Rinse descaling for years of effective use

        Easy Rinse descaling for years of effective use

        Prolong the lifetime of your appliance by using the Easy Rinse descaling function regularly.

        PVC free silicon steam hose

        PVC free silicon steam hose

        The steam hose is made of silicon material which is the safe and healthy choice for use with steam. As the safety and health of your family is important, no PVC is used in the steam hose.

        Powerful continuous steam for fast crease removal

        Powerful continuous steam for fast crease removal

        Extra-long StyleBoard for better results from top to bottom

        An extra long StyleBoard provides reliable support during steaming. Simply press the fabric between the steam plate and board for easier steaming with crisp results from top to bottom.

        With FlexHead to easily reach the bottom of garments

        Innovative FlexHead lets you steam the bottom of garments easily, with less bending and kneeling. The flexible steam plate ensures maximum contact with the fabric so less steam escapes for efficient results.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technology

          FlexHead Technology
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          up to 35  g/min
          Power
          1800  W
          Ready to use
          <1  min
          Variable steam
          3  levels
          Voltage
          220 - 240  V

        • Easy to use

          Safe on all ironable fabrics
          Even delicates like silk
          Water tank capacity
          1800  ml
          Detachable water tank
          Yes
          Hang&Lock
          Yes
          Hose length
          1.3  m
          Power cord length
          1.6  m
          Silicone steam hose
          Yes

        • Board cover

          Top layer
          100% Cotton

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Easy Rinse

        • Accessories included

          Brush
          Yes
          Garment hanger
          Yes
          Glove for extra protection
          Yes
          Adjustable double pole
          Yes

        • Size and weight

          Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
          37x46x64.5  cm
          Product dimensions (WxHxL)
          33x173x37  cm

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Design

          Color
          Soft Blossom

        • Support for ironing

          StyleBoard
          Yes

            • Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.

