    All-in-One 8000 Series

    All-in-One ironing solution

    GC628/86
    Overall Rating / 5
    Complete all-in-one solution
      All-in-One 8000 Series All-in-One ironing solution

      GC628/86
      Overall Rating / 5

      Complete all-in-one solution

      The All-in-One 8000 Series delivers great de-wrinkling results for all your garments thanks to powerful steam and the multi-angle board for ultimate convenience. Tackle any wrinkle even in the most tricky areas. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $519.00

      The All-in-One 8000 Series delivers great de-wrinkling results for all your garments thanks to powerful steam and the multi-angle board for ultimate convenience. Tackle any wrinkle even in the most tricky areas. See all benefits

      Complete all-in-one solution

      The All-in-One 8000 Series delivers great de-wrinkling results for all your garments thanks to powerful steam and the multi-angle board for ultimate convenience. Tackle any wrinkle even in the most tricky areas. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $519.00

      The All-in-One 8000 Series delivers great de-wrinkling results for all your garments thanks to powerful steam and the multi-angle board for ultimate convenience. Tackle any wrinkle even in the most tricky areas. See all benefits

        Complete all-in-one solution

        Multi-angle board for great results, conveniently

        • Adjustable board
        • Powerful and continuous steam
        • Dual heating technology
        • OptimalTEMP heated plate
        Easily select any angle to steam your garments conveniently

        Easily select any angle to steam your garments conveniently

        The multi-angle board can be pivoted to any position you require, for a flexible and convenient experience.

        Dual Heating technology for powerful penetrating steam

        Dual Heating technology for powerful penetrating steam

        Dual-heating technology enables powerful penetrating steam to banish creases ensuring your clothes look their very best.

        OptimalTEMP, no burns guaranteed*

        OptimalTEMP, no burns guaranteed*

        OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on any ironable fabric, you can iron everything from jeans to silk with one optimal temperature setting.

        Refresh your clothes easily

        Refresh your clothes easily

        Kills 99.9% of bacteria** and removes odors to keep clothes refreshed and prolong their lifetime.

        Powerful and continuous steam for great results

        Powerful and continuous steam for great results

        The continuous steam rate delivers effortless steaming, with the perfect amount of steam to remove creases and make fast work of all your ironing.

        Tackle any wrinkle with ease

        Tackle any wrinkle with ease

        The steam plate on the device features triple precision tips, designed to tackle hard-to-reach areas like collars and in-between buttons with ease.

        Hang your clothes conveniently

        Hang your clothes conveniently

        The top hook conveniently hangs your garments from a clothes hanger and then easily folds away if you don’t need it.

        Drip-free ironing at any angle

        Drip-free ironing at any angle

        The board cover is designed using 4 layers to prevent drips when using the board at different angles, helping to speed up your results for any of your garments.

        Rotatable steamer dock to keep your steamer in reach

        Rotatable steamer dock to keep your steamer in reach

        Easily store the steamer head in the rotatable dock which enables you to always have the steamer within reach.

        Designed for tricky areas

        Designed for tricky areas

        The tapered board helps to steam garments with tricky areas with ease. Perfect for collars, sleeves, shoulder areas and kid's clothes.

        Long-lasting steam performance

        Long-lasting steam performance

        Steamers need to be descaled regularly to ensure steam performance. Our new innovative engine prevents scale from building up, for long lasting steam performance.

        Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

        Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

        The steamer automatically switches to standby mode when the water tank is empty, for peace of mind when left unattended.

        Handy wheels for easy and fast transportation

        Handy wheels for easy and fast transportation

        Integrated wheels enable you to transport the device with ease and speed to wherever you need it.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          2000
          Detachable water tank
          Yes
          Refill any time during use
          Yes
          Tap water suitable
          Yes
          Power cord length
          1.8
          Precision steam tip
          Yes
          Select steam level from handle
          Yes
          Silicone steam hose
          Yes
          Special water inlet
          For extra hygiene
          Auto shut off
          Yes
          Save on all fabrics
          Even delicates like silk

        • Technology

          OptimalTEMP technology
          Yes
          For all ironable fabrics
          Yes
          No burns
          Yes

        • Accessories included

          Adjustable pole
          Yes
          Glove for extra protection
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Power
          2020-2400
          Continuous steam
          90
          Voltage
          220-240
          Vertical steam
          Yes
          Ready to use
          1.5
          Variable steam
          5 + ECO
          Steam-on-demand
          Yes
          Pressure Bar
          Max 6 bar pump

        • Storage

          Integrated wheels
          For easy transportation

        • Size and weight

          Weight of iron
          0.69
          Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
          60.7 x 51 x 46
          Board size (WxHxL)
          41.2 x 78. 9 x 5.2
          Cover size (WxHxL)
          42.7 x 80.5 x 6.7
          Weight of board
          1.2
          Product dimensions (WxHxL)
          Base dimensions : 33.4 x 45.2x 34.4
          Total weight with packaging
          13.4
          Foam layer thickness
          Cover thickness : 7.5
          Ironing surface
          56.4
          Weight of iron + base
          8.1
          Pole dimensions extended
          Height : 155

        • Green efficiency

          Energy saving mode
          Yes
          Product packaging
          100% recycable
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

            • On all ironable garments
            *Tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.

