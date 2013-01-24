Home
    Dry iron

    HD1301/02
      Dry iron

      HD1301/02
      Power with precision

      Look presentable at all times! This very compact and low weight travel iron HD1301/02 makes it possible to carry an iron everywhere you go. Its fold-flat and dual voltage function makes it very easy to set up and use. See all benefits

        Fold-flat travel iron

        • 250 W
        • Non-stick soleplate
        Carry pouch to have your iron on the go

        Non-stick soleplate coating

        Set the voltage yourself

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Carry pouch
          Yes

        • Smooth gliding

          Non-stick soleplate
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          200 cm
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          250  W
          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions
          175 x 70 x 85
          Product weight
          0.46  kg

