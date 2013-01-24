  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Free delivery on orders over $100

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Anti-calc iron accessory

    HD1900/00
    • To protect your Aquazur iron To protect your Aquazur iron To protect your Aquazur iron
      -{discount-value}

      Anti-calc iron accessory

      HD1900/00

      To protect your Aquazur iron

      For extending the life span of your Aquazur iron descaling is important. This disposable anti-scale cassette HD1900/00 filters the water in your iron. When the cassette is saturated it should be replaced. Need a new one? Order it here! See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Anti-calc iron accessory

      To protect your Aquazur iron

      For extending the life span of your Aquazur iron descaling is important. This disposable anti-scale cassette HD1900/00 filters the water in your iron. When the cassette is saturated it should be replaced. Need a new one? Order it here! See all benefits

      To protect your Aquazur iron

      For extending the life span of your Aquazur iron descaling is important. This disposable anti-scale cassette HD1900/00 filters the water in your iron. When the cassette is saturated it should be replaced. Need a new one? Order it here! See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Anti-calc iron accessory

      To protect your Aquazur iron

      For extending the life span of your Aquazur iron descaling is important. This disposable anti-scale cassette HD1900/00 filters the water in your iron. When the cassette is saturated it should be replaced. Need a new one? Order it here! See all benefits

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      Anti-calc iron accessory

      Total:

      To protect your Aquazur iron

      Check compatibility data

      • Suitable for Aquazur HI835

      Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product type:
        HI835

      • Fits product type

        HI835
        yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Subscribe  to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Discover 
          MyPhilips

          Keep track of your product warranty coverage

          Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

          Get easy access to product support

          Register now

          Payment

          We accept the following payment methods:
          Visa - payment method
          MasterCard - payment method
          PayPal - payment method
          American Express - payment method
          Maestro - payment method

          Quick links

          Frequently asked questions
          Terms and conditions
          Search order
          Returns
          About Philips
          Contact us