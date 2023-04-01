Search terms

      Viva Collection All-in-One Multicooker

      HD2237/73

      Cooking just gets faster

      The upgraded power efficiently shortens pre-heat time. Together with the intelligent cooking system, you can slow cook, pressure cook and multi cook delicious meals in one machine with ease.

      Viva Collection All-in-One Multicooker

      Cooking just gets faster

      Heats up 25% faster* with superior power

      9 safety protection systems

      9 safety protection systems to ensure worry-free cooking.

      Automatic keep warm for 12 hours, reheat functions

      Automatic keep warm for 12 hours (except for yoghurt and Saute/Sear functions), keeping meals nice and warm to serve anytime.

      Easy-to-clean detachable inner lid design

      Easy-to-clean detachable inner lid design.

      More durable and anti-scratch pot with ProCeramic+ coating

      With ProCeramic+ coating, the pot is 5 times more durable than conventional ones. Better scratch resistant surface for longer use**.

      Superior power heats up 25% faster

      The upgraded power efficiently shortens pre-heat time by 25%, so that you can enjoy even faster cooking experience*.

      Multi cook to provide additional variety

      Additional multi cook programs including steaming, baking and yoghurt making to create even more dishes and desserts to dazzle your family and friends.

      Slow cook with high and low temperature up to 12 hours

      Slow cook with high and low temperature settings creates melt-in-mouth tenderness.

      Saute/Sear with high and low temperature

      Saute/Sear to enhance richness of flavors before the magic of cooking begins.

      Pressure cook with various direct menu buttons

      With the magic of pressure, even tough cuts can be tenderized in minutes. 7 pressure cooking modes help you to create great taste when you are time poor.

      Bundle pack with extra Stainless Steel inner pot

      Versatile cooking with an extra pot in anti-scratch materials, complying food-grade safety. Suitable for 6L Philips All-in-One Cookers.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.8  m

