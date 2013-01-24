Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Daily Collection

    Sandwich maker

    HD2384/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Sandwiches made easy Sandwiches made easy Sandwiches made easy
      -{discount-value}

      Daily Collection Sandwich maker

      HD2384/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Sandwiches made easy

      It's easy! Choose your favorite ingredients, put them inside the cut & seal plates, and get tasty sandwiches in no time! See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Daily Collection Sandwich maker

      Sandwiches made easy

      It's easy! Choose your favorite ingredients, put them inside the cut & seal plates, and get tasty sandwiches in no time! See all benefits

      Sandwiches made easy

      It's easy! Choose your favorite ingredients, put them inside the cut & seal plates, and get tasty sandwiches in no time! See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Daily Collection Sandwich maker

      Sandwiches made easy

      It's easy! Choose your favorite ingredients, put them inside the cut & seal plates, and get tasty sandwiches in no time! See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all sandwich-maker

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Daily Collection

        Daily Collection

        Sandwich maker

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Sandwiches made easy

        Tasty results in no time

        • white green
        Cut and seal plates seal ingredients inside sandwich

        Cut and seal plates seal ingredients inside sandwich

        Cut and seal plates seal ingredients inside the Philips sandwich maker.

        Vertical, compact storage

        Vertical, compact storage

        Vertical, compact storage.

        Cool touch handle

        Cool touch handle

        Cool touch handle.

        Easy cleaning thanks to non-stick coated plates

        Easy cleaning thanks to non-stick coated plates

        Heating-up and ready-to-cook light

        Heating-up and ready-to-cook light.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Color(s)
          White/Blue

        • General specifications

          Non-slip feet
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us