      Great tasting rice, for all the family

      Philips non-stick and anti-scratch 5-layer inner pot conducts and retains heat more evenly, delivering hot fluffy great tasting rice for up to 24 hours.

        Long lasting 5-layer non-stick inner pot

        • 5 layers inner pot
        • Big capacity of 1.8L
        • 5hr keep warm
        • 2 years warranty

        Smart heating system cooks rice evenly

        Smart heating system cooks the rice from all directions, delivering great tasting rice grain by grain.

        Automatic keep warm function for up to 5 hours

        Keep warm function automatically starts to work after rice is cooked and ensures your rice remains hot and fluffy for up to 5 hours.

        Extra large 1.8L capacity serves up to 12 people

        Extra large 1.8L capacity, ideal to serve up to 12 people.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Measuring cup
          • Spatula

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • General specifications

          Type of lid
          Fixed

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          0.8  m
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Voltage
          230  V
          Power
          800  W

        • Design

          Color
          • Grey
          • White

        • Finishing

          Material of main body
          Plastic

