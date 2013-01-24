Home
    Avance Collection

    Rice cooker

    HD3175/62
    Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
      Avance Collection Rice cooker

      HD3175/62
      Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked

      Patented technology stepping out of traditional IH thanks to our leading IH structure and micro-processor form ultra-strong outside-in currents that enables every grain well cooked See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $299.00
      Avance Collection Rice cooker

      Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked

      Patented technology stepping out of traditional IH thanks to our leading IH structure and micro-processor form ultra-strong outside-in currents that enables every grain well cooked See all benefits

        Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked

        With Patented "iSpiral IH" heating technology

        • IH Heating
        • Original "Blaze Pot"
        • Metallic Latte
        Leading IH structure and micro-processor to form ultra-stron

        Patented "Fragrance-retaining valve"

        A specially designed fragrance-retaining valve structure

        Define personal preferences using "My favorites"

        Intelligently stores up to three common cooking programs, so you can select your favorite cooking program straight from "My favorites".

        Six-degree sloping lid design for comfortable use

        Six-degree sloping design, allowing you to use the cooker from the most comfortable position.

        Copper coating enhances heat conductivity

        "Blaze pot" for better heat conduction

        Enabling every grain well cooked

        Multi function for a variety choice

        Innovative design, 10 main menus

        Inner layers store full of heat and energy

        Copper coating enhances heat conductivity. Even the rice in the middle of pot is heated evenly.

        RoHS-compliant, European-standard inner lid

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Measuring cup
          • Non-stick innerpot
          • Spatula
          • Steaming tray/basket

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • LED display
          • Preset cooking function
          • Power-on light
          Prefix programs
          10 menus

        • Sustainability

          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity bowl
          4  L
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Voltage
          220~240  V
          Power
          1500  W

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          365 x 280 x 225  mm

        • Design

          Color
          Metallic Latte & Star White
          Color of control panel
          Metallic Latte

