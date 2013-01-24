Home
    Table grill

    HD4419/20
    Discover fuller flavours
      Table grill

      HD4419/20
      Discover fuller flavours

      This powerful Philips table grill has a high temperature plate to seal in the juicy flavour. It's fast-heating and has an extra thick plate that stays hot no matter what, while the ribbed-and-smooth surface cooks up many delicious delights.

      Table grill

      Discover fuller flavours

      This powerful Philips table grill has a high temperature plate to seal in the juicy flavour. It’s fast-heating and has an extra thick plate that stays hot no matter what, while the ribbed-and-smooth surface cooks up many delicious delights. See all benefits

        Discover fuller flavours

        Constant high temperature to seal in the flavour

        • 2300 W
        • Ribbed/Smooth plate
        • High temperature grill plate
        • 300 x 370 mm
        High temperature grill plate seals in all the flavour

        High temperature grill plate seals in all the flavour

        The high temperature of the Philips electric grill plate seals in all the juices and flavour of the food. That’s because the moment the food comes into contact with the surface of the grill, it begins to sizzle and brown, forming a tasty crust that keeps all the goodness and flavour inside, where it belongs.

        Ribbed-and-smooth top allows stir-frying, grilling and more

        Ribbed-and-smooth top allows stir-frying, grilling and more

        The versatile grill plate gives you the choice of cooking with either a ribbed or smooth grilling surface, so you can enjoy your food the way you like. The smooth area is suitable for stir-frying and grilling small pieces of food. The ribbed surface creates that irresistible flame-grilled effect.

        Adjustable thermostat ensures perfect results for every food

        Adjustable thermostat ensures perfect results for every food

        Adjustable thermostat ensures the perfect result.

        Easy to store upright

        Easy to store upright

        Easy to store upright; tidy storage of cord and tray.

        Spatula

        Spatula

        Spatula for flipping, stirring and removing food.

        Dishwasher-safe parts

        Dishwasher-safe parts

        Dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning easy.

        Grease drainage

        Grease drainage

        Excess grease is drained to removable tray.

        High power for heating up fast and keeping a constant heat

        The high power of the appliance enables the grill plate to heat up quickly, reaching operating temperature very fast and saving you precious time. It also means that the grill surface keeps its heat when food is placed onto it because the high power ensures a fast recovery to the correct temperature.

        Non-stick grilling surface

        Non-stick surface prevents food particles from sticking.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Integrated on/off switch
          Yes
          Temperature light
          Yes
          Cool-touch handgrips
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Yes
          Grease tray storage
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          0.8  m
          Power
          2000-2300  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz

        • Design and finishing

          Color(s)
          Metal/black
          Materials
          Steel housing / ALU grilling plate / plastic parts

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          515.9 x 73 x 312  mm
          Weight appliance
          4.0  kg
          Grill plate dimensions
          300 x 370  mm

